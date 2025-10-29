GTA 5 Online DLC Mansions Update Release Date and Missions-Rumors

GTA 5 Online Mansions Update rumors have been hot over the last few months, and the rumors have revealed that Mansions DLC would be a part of the upcoming GTA Online Winter DLC. This was revealed by a dataminer after the launch of the GTA 5 Online Summer DLC, Money Fronts, where some of the game files indicated that Rockstar would now allow the players to purchase Mansions in GTA 5 Online. Mansions DLC was much awaited by the players in GTA 5 Online and a lot of them are excited to play the game with the launch of the new Winter DLC for the game.
GTA 5 Online Mansions Update- Expected Release Date
The expected release date for GTA 5 Online Mansions DLC is December 9, 2025, as most of the December DLCs in the past few years have been released on the second Tuesday of December. All the popular DLCs like the Agents of Sabotage and the Chop Shop have been released based on the same pattern.
GTA 5 Online Mansions DLC- Teasers
Rockstar Games has added some in-game teasers for mansions with the latest DLC in June, Money Fronts. There is a possibility that Rockstar Games would be adding some in-game construction site teasers, as they have done this before also.
GTA 5 Online Mansions Update- Missions and Details
Based on the information revealed by the dataminer, one of the construction sites is just above the theatre on the right side of the map. The other one would be on the west side of Vinewood, and all this indicates an update to the GTA 5 map. One of the old mansions for purchase in the new GTA 5 Online update would be Devin Weston’s mansion. This has been revealed in the first cut scene of the Money Fronts DLC, where a lady jumps out from Mr. Faber’s plane. The lady is Valentina and she works for a new real estate company that is coming to the game and is known as ‘Prix Luxury Real Estate’.
The players who would have bought the car wash with the Summer DLC. Money Fronts, would know about Mr. Faber’s missions. There are about six or eight contact missions that require you to work for Mr. Faber’s clients. The catch here is that all the missions have not been released yet, and there are three more missions that Rockstar Games has been saving for later. One of the missions out of those three mission states “Visit this logo to help Mr. Faber’s client with their luxury property development”.
The client in the mission is Valentina, and the names of all the three new missions have also been revealed, New listings- due diligence, New Listings- Fixes and Fittings, and New Listings- Hard Deadlines. Completing all the three missions will earn you a discount and it would surely come in handy with the high cost of mansions. These missions could be added to the weekly updates in the month of November, and some Mansions teasers could also be added to the game.
GTA 5 Online Mansions Update is what the players really want as a part of the GTA 5 Online Winter DLC. Mansions will be expensive, but that is where the real excitement starts in the game.
