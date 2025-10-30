GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for October 30 to November 5, 2025-Get Triple Money

GTA Online Weekly Update launches for the week October 30 to November 5, 2025, and with the new update the Halloween Haunt event reaches its finale as the undead overrun Ludendorff Cemetery Survival with Triple Rewards for the final week. You can log in to collect Day of the Dead gifts and play Slasher, including the new Ramius Submarine map, now back in the Featured Series with Double Rewards, or quadruple for GTA+ Members. Watch out for the UFOs abducting unsuspecting citizens, and don't miss your last chance to claim a free Benefactor Krieger from Legendary Motorsport. You can also watch out for the rumored upcoming GTA Online DLC Mansions update, as part of the Winter DLC.
- Log in to receive the Halloween Parachute Bag, the Día de Muertos Tee and the Floral and Romance Calaca Masks.
- Complete the UFO Abduction Event to receive the Gray Space Interloper Outfit.
GTA Online New Update Featured Halloween Content
- Halloween Weather through November 3
- Slasher Adversary Mode
- An undeniable amount of UFO Appearances
- UFO Abduction Event
GTA Online New Update Weekly Challenge
- Win one Adversary Mode to get the Gray Hooded Skull Mask and GTA$200,000
Get 3X GTA$ and RP
- Ludendorff Cemetery Survival
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Slasher (4X for GTA+ Members)
- Jack O'Lanterns Collectibles
- Halloween Community Series
Free Vehicle
- Benefactor Krieger
Discounts 100% off or Free
- Halloween Masks
- Sugar Skull Face Paints
- Skull Tattoos
Discounts (30% off)
- Arena War Outfits
- Mobile Operations Center (down from $1,225,000 to $857,000)
- Albany Fränken Stange (down from $550,000 to 385,000)
- Albany Lurcher
- Bravado Dorado (down from $1,375,000 to $962,000)
- Chariot Romero Hearse (down from $45,000 to $31,000)
- Declasse Bugstars Burrito
- Declasse Tornado Rat Rod (down from $378,000 to $264,000)
- Gallivanter Baller ST-D (down from $1,715,000 to $1,200,000)
- LCC Sanctus (down from $1,995,000 to $1,396,000)
- MTL Wastelander (down from $658,000 to $460,000)
- Shitzu Hakuchou Drag (down from $976,000 to $683,000)
- Übermacht Sentinel Classic (down from $650,000 to $455,000)
- Vapid Caracara 4x4
- Vapid Retinue Mk II
- Vom Feuer Anti-Aircraft Trailer (down from $1,862,000 to $1,303,000)
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 30% OFF: Battle Rifle
- 30% OFF GTA+ Members: Stun Gun
- 50% OFF GTA+ Members: The Shocker, Widowmaker, Up-N-Atomizer & Unholy Hellbringer
FIB Priority File
- The Brute Force File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Cargo Ship Robbery: Truffade Thrax (Top Tier)
- The Duggan Robbery: Lampadati Casco (Standard Tier)
- The McTony Robbery: Vapid Ellie (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Ocelot Penetrator
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Ocelot Ardent -Place Top 2 in the LS Car Meet Series
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Albany Fränken Stange, Chariot Romero Hearse, Declasse Tornado Rat Rod, Dewbauchee Seven-70 & Grotti GT500
- Luxury Autos: Benefactor Krieger & Överflöd Pipistrello
- Test Track: Enus Stafford, Pegassi Vacca & Vapid Blade
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Declasse Vigero ZX
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Taking Off
- Time Trial: Pillbox Hill
- HSW Time Trial: Terminal to Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness
