Sony PS6 New Rumors Point to 30GB GDDR7 RAM—Is the PS5 Era Ending?

Most of the players agree to the fact that PlayStation 5 generation is still not over. But there are still some hot rumors on the web about the upcoming next-gen console from Sony, PlayStation 6. Earlier PS6 launch rumors indicated a 2027 release timeline, but because of certain uncontrollable factors like possible RAM shortages, the new release window for PS6 has shifted to 2029 or 2030. The fans are happy about this new development, as most of them believe that PS5 generation is still not over, and the console is capable of delivering much more than what it has done till now. Now, a new rumor on PS6 has emerged and the rumor reveals that PlayStation 6 will have 30 GB GDDR7 RAM, 32 GB/s On A 160 Bit Bus For 640 GB/s Of Memory Bandwidth.

PS6- New Leaks

This new leak comes from Kepler_L2, and has been posted by him on the popular gaming chat forum xcancel.com. Kepler_L2, who accurately predicted PS5 Pro specs, says the PS6 will use a clamshell design with ten 3GB GDDR7 chips on a 160-bit bus, hitting 640GB/s bandwidth—a solid upgrade from the PS5's 448GB/s. Broader rumors point to an AMD Zen 6 CPU, RDNA 5 GPU with 52 compute units, faster ray tracing, and AI upscaling under the Orion codename. These new set of rumors also reveal a 24GB handheld figure that has appeared in another chat forum NeoGAF, where the players are busy discussing the future of the next-gen console development. Based on the rumors, the handheld could feature LPDDR5X memory.

PS5 has 16 GB of GDDR6 at 448 GB/s for its unified memory, but PS6 will feature almost double with more bandwidth. Other improvements in PS6 include RDNA 5, instead of RDNA 2, which should be a good leap in rasterization performance on top of the improved tech, much improved ray tracing hardware, new memory compression tech, and FSR 4.

Will PS6 Carry a High Price Tag?

While some gamers question if 30GB will hold up by the 2030s amid OS needs and costs, others note cross-gen support with PS5 could ease demands until around 2030. However, most of the gamers agree that you need to save at least $800 to $1000 for purchasing the PS6 console, or may be even more than that. PS5 is still selling high, and along with this various factor like games selling well, subscriptions staying strong, and active number of users hitting a new record, Sony doesn’t need to look anywhere beyond PS5 for some more time now.

What would create a need for a console like PS6 in the times to come is a feasible integration of AI technology with the console technology. PS6 would not be about more teraflops, instead it would be about the way we define next-gen consoles and that includes features like AI-assisted rendering, neural networks, and platform-specific optimisations. Sony has partnered with AMD for PS6 and the console would focus on AI-assisted graphics and upscaling. Any console with specs like PS6 would definitely launch at a higher price.

Sony is not in a hurry to launch the PS6 console, as it believes that PS5 generation is still not over. Most of the gamers are okay with playing games on their PS5 console, and with some minor technical improvements the console would last even longer than expected.

