GTA 6 Trailer 3 Hype is High—Fans Reluctant to Discuss Release Expectations

GTA 6 fans have learnt to live by the principle ‘Don’t keep your hopes too high’, and the credit for this goes to Rockstar Games. GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of 2026, and it has also received the award for the Most Anticipated Game twice in a row. GTA 6 fans are waiting to play the game once it releases, but they just don’t want to predict any more release timelines for its upcoming trailers and other marketing materials, and this includes its much-awaited trailer 3. The silence on popular gaming forums like ‘GTA 6 subreddit’ proves that the fans don’t expect anything from Rockstar Games on February 3, 2026, which is the day when Take-Two Interactive will hold its next financial earnings call.

In 2024, after the release of the first GTA 6 trailer in December 2023, all the social media platforms and chat forums were full of fan theories that aimed at predicting the release date for the upcoming trailer; GTA 6 trailer 2. We had the fantastic Moon Theory which predicted a November 2024 release date for the trailer, but the theory failed. The failure of Moon Theory didn’t reduce the hype for the game and its trailers, as every Take-Two Interactive financial earnings call came up with a new hope for GTA 6 announcement. However, trailer and seventy screenshots for the game were dropped quietly by Rockstar Games at a very unexpected time.

Is GTA 6 Trailer 3 Expected in February?

Going by the past trends Rockstar Games has used Take Two Interactive’s financial earnings call as a platform for making some major announcements. But with GTA 6 you must always expect the unexpected, and based on this the fans are not sure whether they will get GTA 6 trailer 3 in February 2026. A fan has posted on GTA 6 subreddit “For this month, it’s very unlikely that we’ll get anything substantial. At best, we might hear another reassuring statement from Strauss Zelnick along the lines of “we’re confident in the release window,” just enough to calm investors and keep expectations steady. Rockstar themselves will probably stay completely silent, as they usually do during this phase of development.”

So, the fans are somehow aware of the fact that they will not get GTA 6 trailer 3 in February, and most likely Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick will come out with a statement that reconfirms the November release timeline of GTA 6. Trailer 3 is expected to drop in the period between April to June, and the fans believe that this is the time when the pre-orders for the game would also start. This would help the fans in believing that the game is content complete and no further delays in release would happen. A fan has posted that May 26, 2026, could be the perfect day to launch GTA 6 trailer 3, but no one knows what Rockstar Games is planning.

How Many Trailers will GTA 6 Get?

Apart from GTA 6 trailer 1, 2, and 3, the fans expect a Gameplay Trailer in July and a Story trailer in September. Grand Theft Auto 5 had approximately 9 to 10 major trailers and official promotional videos released prior to its initial launch in 2013, excluding subsequent trailers for the later PS4/Xbox One/PC and PS5/Xbox Series X|S releases. These included character trailers for Michael, Franklin, and Trevor, gameplay videos, and teaser trailers. So, we are far behind when it comes to GTA 6. Right now, we are waiting for the arrival of GTA 6 trailer 3, and that also is no where in sight.

GTA 6 release seems to be an extended storyline, which is still waiting to reach the finish line. The game will be absolutely fabulous and mind blowing, but when will the fans get another glimpse of the game they are waiting to play since ages.

