GTA 6 Releases for PS5 in November 2026-Is 2027 Too Soon for PS6 Release?

This comes from a well-known gaming journalist, Jason Schreier, who believes “it would be madness to release the PS6 next year when the PS5 generation has just begun.” He believes, if PS6 releases next year, then only tech-enthusiasts would purchase it because of its high price. PS6 release is rumored for the year 2027, and the device is expected to launch with a new handheld device, which could be called PlayStation Portable 2. Specs for the rumored PS6 and its handheld have sparked enough excitement in the gaming community, but there are still doubts over the fact “whether there is a real need for a next-gen console, when PS5 generation has barely started?”

When it comes to technical specs, PlayStation 5 is an excellent console, and what might create an increase in its demand in 2026, is the release of the much-anticipated game GTA 6. But, does PlayStation 5 has a games library that makes it a worthwhile purchase. Jason Schreier says “The idea of a more expensive console now…Who wants that? Other than maybe the hardcore tech aficionados who will buy anything these companies make, I’m not sure how much of a market there would be for a PlayStation 6 next year.”

According to data from Statista “In the second fiscal quarter of 2025, Sony Corporation sold approximately 3.9 million PlayStation 5 gaming consoles”. So, the console is still selling high, but will PS6 be able to create a market for itself in this already competitive market? PS6 will launch at a high price, and its price might be higher than the PS5 Pro console also, which definitely did not perform well in the market.

Is a Next-Gen Console Like PS6 an Answer to User’s Pain Points?

Most of the PlayStation 5 users believe that the console doesn’t have a strong games library. A fan on ‘Gaming’ subreddit has posted “Imagine releasing the PS6 when the PS5 still has such a mediocre library - half of which is PS4 games.” PS5 had game releases like Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Doom: The Dark Ages, and Ghost of Yotei, but the fans don’t seem to be satisfied with the PS5 games library. Year 2026 also looks bright with upcoming releases like Marvel's Wolverine, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Resident Evil Requiem, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, 007 First Light, Pragmata, Crimson Desert, Marathon, Phantom Blade Zero, and GTA 6. But the fans are still not happy with the PS5 games library. Fans are excited about Resident Evil Requiem coming to PS5, but they are also scared that the game might lose market, if GTA 6 really releases this year.

Another fan says “It's coming up to the 6th year of its release. The PS4 generation lasted 7 years. The PS3 was 7 years, the PS2 was 6 years and the PS1 was 6 years.”

So, the users who own a PS4 console, still do not want to upgrade to a PS5 console, as there are not as many PS5 Exclusives that would push them to make that purchase. Where does this leave space for a market for PS6? Why will the users upgrade to PS6, when they have a working PS5 with all the games including GTA 6. And once you already have GTA 6 running at 30 FPS performance on PS5, you would not invest extra money on PS6 to play GTA 6 at somewhat higher performance levels.

Will a Weak PS5 Games Library Impact PS6 Sales?

PS5 has still not achieved its full potential, and releasing a PS6 in 2027 would refer to cutting into the PS5 market. Next-Gen consoles are always better, as they provide features like improved Ray Tracing and optimized performance, but is it a good strategy to launch a next-gen product that competes for market against your successful product like PS5. PS5 Pro’s failure is a real-world example in this context. The real answer to user’s concerns would be launching more PS5 exclusives, which would make the product a worthwhile purchase.

GTA 6 is launching on PS5, but it is still not announced as a PlayStation Exclusive. The game is coming on Xbox Series X/S also, and may be sometime later it will launch for PC also. So, a gaming console like PS5 needs more exclusives like God of War that will make it worth the purchase. Based on data from Statista, GTA 6 is estimated to generate about 1 billion U.S. dollars in pre-order revenues and it will triple this amount in its first year on the market. This would definitely push PS5 sales, as there are rumors that Sony will secure marketing rights for GTA 6. But then GTA 6 is not the only game that all the players are looking forward to, and a console needs to cater to gamers across genres.

A shabby PS5 library with no exclusives will definitely impact the sales for PS6 consoles also, as gamers would not invest in an expensive product that will not deliver the USP it stands for. And that USP for a console is delivering a premium gaming experience to the uers at a reasonable price.

