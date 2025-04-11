Sony’s PlayStation Portal Update Makes it a Competitive Remote Player

PlayStation Portal was launched in 2023, as a remote player for PS5 console. PlayStation Portal remote player acts as a handheld gateway to your PS5 Console, as it gives access to the games on your PS5 over your home Wi-Fi connection. The new PlayStation Portal update now makes it one of the best handheld devices in the market in 2025, and gives it the power to challenge its competitors in the market. PlayStation Portal had a shaky release, but the changes brought about by the new update makes it a sought-after handheld device in the market. Most of the recent changes in the device have come with the integration of Cloud Streaming, as this allows the players to stream games to their device from the Cloud rather than through their PS5. Now, Sony has been introducing regular updates to the device to enhance the Cloud Streaming feature further, as this will make the device more competitive in the market.
Main Features of the PlayStation Portal Update for 2025
Players Can Now Record Gameplay Captures While Streaming a Game
The update was rolled out by Sony on April 9, 2025 and the new feature that changed the game in the new update is the ‘New Gameplay Capture’ feature. This feature enables the players to take screenshots and record videos of their gameplay while using the Cloud Streaming (beta) feature on the PlayStation Portable device. The new feature lets you send screenshots to your PlayStation Plus cloud account instantly, with the help of the ‘Create Button’ which will now be active during cloud streaming.
Other Updates
The new update also lets you sort games in the games catalog, and this feature will make it much easier for the players to sort games that can be streamed through the Cloud. The players now don’t have to go through hundreds of titles in order to get to the right game.
Another feature that has been added through the new update is ‘waiting in a queue to play a game, when the streaming server is full’. A new pause function has also been added to the device. With the new update, Sony will now collect feedback from the players on their Cloud Streaming experience.
PlayStation Portal had a slow start after its launch in 2023, but addition of Cloud Streaming Beta feature to the remote device in 2024, changed the entire game for Sony. The device actually became a standalone handheld device, as it did not require a PS5 console to be used. You just needed a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription to stream most of the games on your device.
Regular updates to the device show Sony’s commitment towards making the device more competitive in the market. New features like being able to record gameplay captures or being able to sort games in the game catalog will further enhance the capabilities of the device.
