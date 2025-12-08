Steam adds a fresh wave of free games for players to claim today

This week, Steam players were pleasantly surprised when the digital distribution service provided them with eight free games. The collection includes different genres (puzzles/coop/rhythm/toys/experiments) of games that were all released recently via indie game developers, and each game is available for free download, and therefore users are able to keep all of them. If you are looking to explore some fun new gaming experiences while not spending a single dollar, then this collection of games may be the ideal option for you!

A Splendid Mix of Free Downloads

The first lot features a bunch of tasty projects from independent devs all around the globe; each one's a little different.

Train Wreck : It's a 3D top-down co-op defense game where up to four players come along for the ride and have to keep cargo trains running while fending off robbers in the Wild West.

Slash : This is one of those games where you have to keep a really sharp eye; your goal is to slice through falling bullets & earn some cash so you can buy new gear & unlock some fancy cosmetics.

PolyLumina : The idea here is to build up musical patterns & watch as the visuals change and react in real time; it's a pretty hypnotic thing to watch.

Bygone Snow : This is a very short visual novel, but it's been styled to look like it was made for a Game Boy Advance, and they've even made it work on PC so you can enjoy it without a lot of hassle.

Gravity : Think of this as a physics puzzle basically; you've got to guide an astronaut through space by manipulating gravity in just the right way.

Ball Roller : This one's a bit of a challenge; you've got to guide this little ball up a steep mountain, and you'll need to get the timing just right to avoid a frustrating defeat (either on your own or with a friend).

Jurassic Wrap : This is a project from a father & son team, and it's a platformer with a fun focus on rescuing dinosaur eggs.

CivIdle: The idea here is to mash together the traditional elements of a civ game with a bit of idle action, and the result's a pretty addictive experience, with all the numbers creeping up and the progress unfolding in front of you.

Steam's Free Catalog Continues to Grow

Steam has seen a steady stream of totally free indie releases all year, & that's giving players a ton of opportunities to catch some small creative projects that flew under the radar in the big-budget world. While lots of the releases in November got people talking, only the 8 titles below are officially confirmed as part of Steam's latest crop of free games.

If you're looking to dig into even more free stuff, then you can try browsing the 'free to play' category on Steam or have a look at some of the developer spotlights. Those often feature smaller teams putting out tiny projects and prototypes that they've just been itching to share.

A Good Time to Dive In & Check Out Some Indies

The holiday season is just around the corner, so now's a pretty perfect time to try something new without having to break the bank. Whether you're in the mood for some quirky rhythm stuff, bite-sized puzzle games, some platformer thrills, or just a short, sweet story, then this week's haul has got plenty of fresh ideas for you to get stuck into.

As ever, make sure to take a glance at the system requirements on each game's Steam store page before you download. That way you can steer clear of any potential performance problems, especially on older computers.

