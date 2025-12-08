Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today and Wall Royale Event-Get Free Rewards and Gloo Walls

Free Fire MAX events and regular updates bring new and exclusive rewards to the platform for the players. One of the most interesting parts about the game is Free Fire MAX redeem codes which are published daily by its publisher, Garena. These redeem codes are a 12 to 16-digit alpha-numeric combination, and can be redeemed against free skins, guns, and free fire max diamonds in the game. These redeem codes have a limited validity and you need to redeem them fast in order to get some free rewards daily. On the other hand, a new Wall Royale event has been launched across the server, and the event brings some exclusive Gloo Walls like the Gloo Wall- Cannibal Nightmare and Gloo Wall- Aurora’s Protector as rewards to the gaming platform.
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 8, 2025
- NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1
- CT6P42J7GRH50Y8
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- 4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV
- YW2B64F7V8DHJM5
- VQRB39SHXW10IM8
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- FFB2GH3KJL56
- FF5B6YUHBVF3
- FF7TRD2SQA9F
- FF8HG3JK5L0P
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
How to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Codes?
- You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here
- Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google, VK, Huawei ID or Apple IDs.
- Just copy and paste the given 12-digit codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
- After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.
- After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.
Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event
Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event- Release Date
The event has been launched today on December 8, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 12 days. The Players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the Luck Royale event and win some exclusive gloo walls.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Here, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.
- Now, go to the Wall Royale Event.
- Now, you can make spins in order to earn rewards. 1 spin will cost you 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 40 Free Fire MAX diamonds (11% off)
Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event- Rewards
Grand Prize
- Gloo Wall- Cannibal Nightmare
- Gloo Wall- Aurora’s Protection
- Gloo Wall- Angel with Horns
- Gloo Wall- Winterlands 2020
Other Prizes
- Holiday Seasons (Top)
- Snowy Day (Top)
- Skyboard- Frozen Clown
- Snowy Day (Bottom)
- Grenade- Merry Snowman
- Sports Shoes (Violet)
- Snowman (Hat)
- Parang- Snow Slicer
- Song of Hana (Kingfisher + M500) Weapon Loot Crate
- Lunar New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- Egg Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate
- Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate
- Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate
- Violet Fear (Charge Buster) Weapon Loot Crate
- Tactical Market
- Team Booster
- Enhance Hammer
- Super Leg Pockets
Free Fire MAX Wall Royale event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players can take part in the event and win some exclusive gloo walls to level up their game.
