Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today and Wall Royale Event-Get Free Rewards and Gloo Walls

Free Fire MAX events and regular updates bring new and exclusive rewards to the platform for the players. One of the most interesting parts about the game is Free Fire MAX redeem codes which are published daily by its publisher, Garena. These redeem codes are a 12 to 16-digit alpha-numeric combination, and can be redeemed against free skins, guns, and free fire max diamonds in the game. These redeem codes have a limited validity and you need to redeem them fast in order to get some free rewards daily. On the other hand, a new Wall Royale event has been launched across the server, and the event brings some exclusive Gloo Walls like the Gloo Wall- Cannibal Nightmare and Gloo Wall- Aurora’s Protector as rewards to the gaming platform.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 8, 2025

NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1

CT6P42J7GRH50Y8

X99TK56XDJ4X

4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV

YW2B64F7V8DHJM5

VQRB39SHXW10IM8

ZRJAPH294KV5

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFB2GH3KJL56

FF5B6YUHBVF3

FF7TRD2SQA9F

FF8HG3JK5L0P

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FF9MJ31CXKRG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFCMCPSEN5MX

How to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Codes?

You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here

Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google, VK, Huawei ID or Apple IDs.

Just copy and paste the given 12-digit codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event- Release Date

The event has been launched today on December 8, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 12 days. The Players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the Luck Royale event and win some exclusive gloo walls.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Here, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the Wall Royale Event.

Now, you can make spins in order to earn rewards. 1 spin will cost you 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 40 Free Fire MAX diamonds (11% off)

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event- Rewards

Grand Prize

Gloo Wall- Cannibal Nightmare

Gloo Wall- Aurora’s Protection

Gloo Wall- Angel with Horns

Gloo Wall- Winterlands 2020

Other Prizes

Holiday Seasons (Top)

Snowy Day (Top)

Skyboard- Frozen Clown

Snowy Day (Bottom)

Grenade- Merry Snowman

Sports Shoes (Violet)

Snowman (Hat)

Parang- Snow Slicer

Song of Hana (Kingfisher + M500) Weapon Loot Crate

Lunar New Year Weapon Loot Crate

Egg Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate

Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate

Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate

Violet Fear (Charge Buster) Weapon Loot Crate

Tactical Market

Team Booster

Enhance Hammer

Super Leg Pockets

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players can take part in the event and win some exclusive gloo walls to level up their game.

