Steam Autumn Sale Brings Exciting Black Friday Deals for GTA Fans

Steam Autum Sale is launched during the Black Friday Deals season, and this year Steam Black Friday Sale brings some massive discounts on popular games like GTA 4, GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City, and God of War. Steam Autumn Sale will run from now till the 4th of December and this is the right opportunity for the PC players to grab a copy of their favorite game at the best available price. Here are some of the best deals on Steam Games in Steam Autumn Sale for 2024.

Advertisment

Best Steam Autumn Sale Deals

Get GTA San Andreas- The Definitive Edition for Rs. 1319 (60% Off)

GTA San Andreas game revolves around the story of Carl Johnson, who has escaped from the pressures of life in Los santos, San Andreas, almost 5 years back. San Andreas is a haven for drugs, crime, and corruption and this is the driving force behind Carl Johnson’s move from the city. The city is so horrifying that even the film stars and the millionaires do their best to avoid the dealers and gangbangers. Now, the time has come for him to go back the city, where his only motive is to save his family from falling apart. To do this he has to face various challenges and take over the streets of Los Santos, San Andreas on his own.

Advertisment

Get GTA 4- The Complete Edition for Rs. 299 (70% Off)

The story is GTA 4 revolves all around the American dream in which the protagonist Niko Bellic comes with a hope from Europe to escape his past. His cousin Roman thinks that they can find their fortune in Liberty City and for them Liberty City is the gateway to opportunity. The things go haywire when they find out that Liberty City is a city that worships money and power and eventually the city drags them into debt and the criminal underworld. They soon realize that they need only money and power to survive in the ruthless city, and this is where the complex plot of the game is woven and the story takes its actual course.

Get Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (The Definitive Edition) for Rs. 1319 (60% Off)

Advertisment

GTA Vice City has an engaging storyline which revolves around the ex-convict Tommy Vercetti who after being released from the prison is sent to the dangerous and sunny ‘Vice City’ by his boss Sonny Forelli. The game involves intense action and adventure and you can explore the open world of Vice City ranging from the beaches to the swamps and the glitz to the ghetto. He is working with only one motive in life- To claim what rightfully belongs to him, and to achieve this he is ready to do almost anything that is possible. To reach the top of the criminal pile does not come easy for Tommy Vercetti and in the process, he loses whatever he owns, as soon as he enters Vice City. Tommy’s boss wants his money back and the whole of Vice City wants him dead and this leaves Tommy with no other option, but to take over the entire Vice City himself.

Get GTA 3- The Definitive Edition for Rs. 1319 (60% Off)

Experience the epic open world adventure that started it all updated for a new generation with across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, with high-resolution textures, increased draw distance, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing these beloved worlds to life with all new levels of detail. It all starts in Liberty City. With revolutionary freedom to go anywhere and jack anyone, Grand Theft Auto III puts the center of the criminal underworld at your fingertips, if you have enough guts to take it.

Advertisment

Get God of War for Rs. 1319 (60 % Off)

In the game God of War, the players get to control the protagonist of the story ‘Kratos’ who has been sent by the Greek Gods to kill ‘Ares’ who is the God of War. The story progresses in a very fascinating way, where Kratos is revealed as the former servant of Ares, and in the past, he was tricked into killing his own family. Kratos is haunted by terrible nightmares because of his deadly past and this motivates him further to get on a quest to kill the rogue God. The quest sends Kratos through the lands of Ancient Athens and other adventurous locations and he is armed with the Blades of Chaos, a weapon made out of two daggers attached to chains. The combat against the enemies of Kratos requires a combination of magic and physical attacks, and various advanced movements like running, jumping, climbing, and swimming.

Get EA Sports FC 25 for Rs. 1,999 (50% Off)

Advertisment

Get Assassin’s Creed Mirage for Rs. 999 (60% OFF)

Get Deals on all Assassin’s Creed Games

Get Alan Wake for Rs. 114 (75 % Off)

Advertisment

Get Hogwarts Legacy for Rs. 1,199 (70% Off)

Most of the Steam Games given here are our top picks from the charts. You can browse for more deals according to your choice and make your purchase. The deals are available only till the 4th of December 2024, and most of the deals are good to grab, as each of them belongs to a popular gaming franchise. There are deals across all gaming genres right from action, role-playing and strategy and you make your pick according to your choice.