Death Stranding 2 goes gold Sam returns to a world still broken

Kojima’s haunting world returns to PlayStation 5 as the long-awaited sequel nears release

Sam is back, and the world is still broken

Death Stranding 2, the long-awaited PS5 sequel from Hideo Kojima, has officially gone gold. The release date is locked for June 26, 2025

Kojima himself announced the game is gold. For those who loved the first, no more delays: it’s all coming in just over a month, and the post-apocalyptic fun can start again.

More than just a delivery mission this time

For some, the first Death Stranding was a mixed bag. There was the most action during the slow-burn storytelling and the package-taking gameplay. But it found an audience, and now this sequel is building on everything that worked and fixing everything that didn’t.

You again play as Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus), again with new and old friends. Fragile (Léa Seydoux) is back, but not in the United Cities of America (UCA). The missions will take you to Mexico and part of Australia, with new warped terrain and existential risk.

In a world already broken by alien events, do we even need to be connected?

What’s new for the sequel?

The gameplay is once again the focus of Death Stranding 2. The gameplay is traversal—specifically hauling cargo—but everything else is tighter, faster, and more fun.

• Combat and stealth: No more just running and hiding from enemies! Now you can engage with enemies head-on with new combat actions and customize your gear for stealth.

• Environmental hazards: Flash floods, sandstorms, and tremors happen in real time to make you think on your feet.

• New Tools: Holographic decoys, electric poles, and a tar cannon to influence and manipulate enemies or the environment.

• Social Strand System 2.0: Players will still impact other players' games based on player choice, just like the first game had social connection between players.

A new story with old pain

Kojima is all about cinematic storytelling, and Death Stranding 2 is all about that. The story picks up about a year after the first game. Sam has settled into a quiet life but is pulled back in when Fragile warns of a new existential threat.

What follows is a story of survival, loyalty, and guilt — this time with more emotional weight. Along with the return of the Beach entities, there’s a new villain called Tarman, played by George Miller, and a mysterious cult in red robes. Each character adds to the story that asks if humanity can heal or should stay broken.

Technical power pushing visual limits

Using Guerrilla’s Decima Engine, the game shows off what the PS5 can do. Real-time lighting, skin deformation, and ultra-detailed weather effects—all this brings the empty world to life. And yet, even with all the polish, Death Stranding 2 is still very unsettling. Every visual element—from the design of the enemies to the empty landscapes—is curated to make you uncomfortable, reflective, and immersed.

Why “going gold” still matters

When a game “goes gold,” it means the final version is done and ready for manufacturing. It’s a big milestone in development, especially for games with a history of delays. With Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, this means everything is locked for the June 26th release.

For Kojima fans, this is the green light to get hyped, pre-order, and speculate endlessly on what those cryptic trailers mean.

Death stranding 2 dualsense controller

Sony will release a limited edition DualSense controller for $84.99 alongside the game. Pre-orders start May 22, and pre-orders for the game are live now.

We don’t know what the controller looks like, but I assume it’s some piece of art a fan of the series would want as a collectible.

Final thoughts: A game that packs a punch

Whether you liked or didn’t like Death Stranding, you can’t deny the scale. With On the Beach, it seems Kojima Productions is trying to recreate that scale and build a visceral world that’s beautiful and deadly.

No delays, no release date, and more gameplay. Death Stranding 2 is shaping up to be one of the AAA games of 2025.

