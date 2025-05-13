Play Cricket with Free Fire MAX-Enter Booyah Premier League to Get Exclusive Rewards

Gameplay innovation just doesn’t stop at Free Fire MAX, as every event in the game is a reflection of some new gameplay technique that is capable of capturing the attention of the fans for a very long time. Every event brings something new to the platform, and what makes the overall game all the more captivating is the presence of exclusive rewards for every event in which the players can participate. Now, most of the Luck Royale events like the recent Emote Royale Event in Free Fire MAX require you to spend your Free Fire MAX diamonds, but Free Fire MAX also launches some free events that provide an opportunity to the players to complete certain daily missions and earn some free rewards. The most recent free event in Free Fire MAX is the ‘Booyah Premier League’, and the name of the event resonates with the popular game ‘Cricket’. You can now play cricket in Free Fire MAX and earn some exclusive rewards like Free Fire MAX Gold x 1000 and Cricket Orange Cap for absolutely free.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Booyah Premier League?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the ‘Events’ section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, you need to go to the free event ‘Premier League’.

Now, you can start completing the missions on the screen to earn some free rewards in the event.

How to Join BPL or Booyah Premier League in Free Fire MAX?

Complete Daily Missions to ‘Get Your Shots’.

You will get 3 shots for logging in first time in the event.

Get log in rewards like the Bounty Token and 500 Free Fire MAX Gold as log in reward for logging in every single day.

You can use the feature ‘Practice Range’ for practicing your shots.

Finally, you can use the feature ‘Take Your Shot’ to make runs and earn some exclusive rewards for free.

Free Fire MAX Booyah Premier League- Rewards

For every certain number of runs you make, you get some exclusive rewards in the event:

20 Runs- Free Fire MAX Gold x 1000

50 Runs- Random Loadout Loot Crate x 2

100 Runs- Luck Royale Voucher

150 Runs- Loot Box- Trophy Case

200 Runs- Cricket Orange Cap

Free Fire MAX Booyah Premier League is an excellent opportunity for Cricket lovers to earn some exclusive rewards for free. The gameplay is really simple and you just need to complete some daily missions to earn your shots in the event.

