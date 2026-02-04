GTA 6 Release Confirmed for November 2026-Digital Only Release Leak Debunked

As we had all predicted Take-Two once again comes with a re-confirmation of the November 2026 release for GTA 6 during their February financial earnings call. But the good part here is that Take Two has debunked leaks on digital only launch for GTA 6, and the fans seem to be quite happy on receiving this latest update on the game. So, during its earnings call on February 3, Take-Two reaffirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 stays on track for November 19, 2026, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with marketing kicking off this summer. This also refers to the fact that we might get to see GTA 6 trailer 3 in May 2026.

GTA 6 Release on Track- When Will We Get Trailer 3?

Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive, stated, “With ongoing momentum across many of our businesses, and the highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19th, we continue to project record levels of Net Bookings in Fiscal 2027, which we believe will establish a new financial baseline for our business, set us on a path to enhanced profitability, and provide further balance sheet strength and flexibility.”

With GTA 6 release being on track, Take Two has also confirmed the marketing plans for the game. Marketing for GTA 6 will kick off in summer 2026 with a possibility of GTA 6 trailer 3 dropping around May. This is what most of the fans were expecting, and going by these release timelines one can say, that we might get a gameplay trailer by September or October 2026. Take Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick has also dismissed the rumors on digital only release of the game, and now the physical and digital versions of the game will launch at the same time.

Take Two has also confirmed that marketing for GTA 6 will be intense, so we can expect some more trailers for the game and that would include character trailers, gameplay trailer, official launch trailer and more. Now, the fans are expecting an announcement of Rockstar and PlayStation partnership in the PlayStation Summer show. This deal is much expected, and the leaks from a known insider, Jason Schreier, have revealed that a possibility of GTA 6 being a likely PlayStation exclusive are really high. This refers to launch of various exclusive GTA 6 and PS5 bundles and pre-order rewards for the PS5 users.

GTA 6 release being on track will take the hype for the game to a new level, but then this confirmation has come many times in the past. We saw this confirmation coming from Take Two Interactive in 2025 also, but eventually the game was delayed. Right now, we can just hope for the best, and assume that the GTA 6 will release in November 2026, without any further delays.

