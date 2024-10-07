Top 5 Gaming Keyboards in India

The true difference between victory and defeat in gaming certainly lies in choosing the most appropriate gaming keyboards. As we usher into 2024, it is time to upgrade your gaming kit by adding the best gaming keyboards available in India. From
Corsair, to SteelSeries, Razer, Logitech, HyperX, and Redragon-the options are inexhaustible. Each keyboard is selected based on a specific feature which is a keypress speed, a macro utility, ambient RGB lights, and durable construction. Whether you're riding top game titles or, for that matter, gaming casually, there's a good keyboard to add to your experience. Others are the sorts where the fanfare is all around: these are the top picks armed with accessories and key styles. Open the throttle and choose your perfect fit.
CORSAIR K95 RGB Platinum XT
Price: ₹18,999
Buy Link->https://www.amazon.in/Corsair-Platinum-Mechanical-Keyboard-Backlit/dp/B082GRQ8XM
Brand: Corsair
Key Features:
• Cherry MX Speed mechanical switches
• Dynamic multi-color per-key RGB backlighting
• 6 programmable macro keys
• Aircraft-grade aluminum frame
• Storage capacity: 8MB profile memory with hardware macro and lighting playback
Why Buy It?
Corsair K95 is best for pro gamers who want super-fast keypresses and customizable macros. It is tough, responsive, and the RGB lighting is amazing to stare at.
SteelSeries Apex Pro
Price: ₹35,000
Buy Link→ https://www.amazon.in/SteelSeries-Apex-Mechanical-Gaming-Keyboard/dp/B07SVJJCP3
Brand: SteelSeries
Key Features:
• Adjustable mechanical switches
• OLED Smart Display for in-game information
• Aircraft-grade, high-performance aluminum alloy construction
• Per-key RGB illumination
• Magnetic Wrist Rest
Why Buy It?
Its first main reason for choosing it is customizable actuation on SteelSeries Apex Pro. This feature enables the gamer to customize sensitivity for each key. It is suitable for gamers who require the most precise control through different types of games.
Razer Huntsman Elite
Price: ₹12,999
Buy Link->https://www.amazon.in/RAZER-HUNTSMAN-ELITE-Opto-Mechanical-Multi-Functional/dp/B07DHNX18W
Brand: Razer
Key Features:
-
Razer optical switches with infinite actuation speed
-
Full RGB Chroma backlighting
-
Wrist rest, magnetic, to provide comfort.
-
Key is fully programmable
-
Integrated media controls
Why Buy It?
The Razer Huntsman Elite comes with fully optical switches and delivers super-fast response time. That way, it is excellent for competitive-level gaming and quite ergonomic, which ensures hours of comfortable gameplay.
Logitech G Pro
Price: ₹10,499
Buy Link->https://www.amazon.in/Logitech-Mechanical-Keyboard-Tenkeyless-Detachable/dp/B09PNJ4CXL
Brand: Logitech
Key Features:
• Hot-swappable GX mechanical switches
• - Removable micro-USB cable
• - Super-really compact tenkeyless design
• RGB lighting with Lightsync technology.
• - Profile onboard memory
Why Buy It?
Geared toward esports professionals, the Logitech G Pro X is made customizable with hot-swappable switches for gamers in control of the feel of key bottom and actuation.
HyperX Alloy Origins Core
Price: ₹7,499
Buy Link->https://www.amazon.in/HyperX-Alloy-Origins-Core-Customization/dp/B07YMHGP86
Brand: HyperX
Key Features:
• Mechanical switches by HyperX Red
• Aircraft-grade aluminum body
• Ultra-compact, tenkeyless design.
• Dynamic RGB lighting with per-key effects
• Onboard memory with three profiles
Why Buy It?
For the gamer on a budget, nothing beats the HyperX Alloy Origins Core, giving prime build quality with strong performance. This compact design is travel-friendly and perfect for individuals looking for a portable yet durable keyboard.
Honorable Mention: Redragon K552 Kumara
Price: ₹2,500
Buy Link->https://www.amazon.in/Redragon-KUMARA-Backlit-Mechanical-Keyboard/dp/B016MAK38U
Brand: Redragon
Key Features:
• Outemu Blue mechanical switches
• tenkeyless compact keyboard configuration
• RGB backlighting with 18 different modes
• Permanent metal and ABS structure
• Splash-resistant design
Why Use It?
Redragon K552 Kumara is one of the best budget mechanical keyboards around in India. It offers solid build quality and great tactile feedback with Outemu Blue switches, making it an absolute fantastic option for budget-conscious gamers who still want that mechanical switch experience minus all the hype and overpricing on the market.
Comparison Table
|Keyboard Model
|Price (₹)
|Switch Type
|RGB Backlighting
|Key Features
|Design
|Special Features
|Why Choose It
|Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT
|18999
|Cherry MX Speed
|Dynamic multi-color per-key
|6 programmable macro keys, aircraft-grade aluminum frame, 8MB storage
|Full-size
|6 programmable macro keys, onboard storage for macros
|High-speed key presses, durable, visually stunning RGB lighting for pro gamers
|SteelSeries Apex Pro
|35000
|Adjustable Mechanical
|Per-key RGB illumination
|OLED Smart Display, aircraft-grade aluminum build, magnetic wrist rest
|Full-size
|Adjustable key actuation, OLED display for in-game info
|Customizable actuation points, ideal for precise control in different gaming genres
|Razer Huntsman Elite
|12999
|Razer Optical
|Full RGB Chroma
|Magnetic wrist rest, fully programmable keys, dedicated media controls
|Full-size
|Razer Hypershift for key remapping
|Optical switches for ultra-fast actuation, ergonomic design for long gaming sessions
|Logitech G Pro
|10499
|Hot-swappable GX
|RGB with Lightsync
|Detachable micro-USB cable, compact and tenkeyless design
|Tenkeyless
|Hot-swappable switches, onboard memory for profiles
|Designed for esports, customizable switches, compact design
|HyperX Alloy Origins Core
|7499
|HyperX Red
|Dynamic per-key RGB
|Aircraft-grade aluminum body, ultra-compact design, 3 onboard profiles
|Tenkeyless
|Premium build quality, compact for portability
|Best value for money with durable construction and premium features at an affordable price
|Redragon K552 Kumara
|2500
|Outemu Blue
|RGB with 18 modes
|Splash-resistant, durable metal and ABS build, compact design
|Tenkeyless
|Budget mechanical keyboard, splash-resistant design
|Budget-friendly with solid build quality, great for gamers who want mechanical switch performance without high cost
Which Keyboard is Worth the Money?
While all keyboards in this list deliver great value for the money for different types of gamers, the one that really stands out for premium features at the very affordable price of ₹7,499 is the HyperX Alloy Origins Core. This is more or less the best money's worth for most gamers here in India because of their great build quality, wonderful mechanical key switches, and compact design without compromise.
