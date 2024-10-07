Top 5 Gaming Keyboards in India

The true difference between victory and defeat in gaming certainly lies in choosing the most appropriate gaming keyboards. As we usher into 2024, it is time to upgrade your gaming kit by adding the best gaming keyboards available in India. From

Corsair, to SteelSeries, Razer, Logitech, HyperX, and Redragon-the options are inexhaustible. Each keyboard is selected based on a specific feature which is a keypress speed, a macro utility, ambient RGB lights, and durable construction. Whether you're riding top game titles or, for that matter, gaming casually, there's a good keyboard to add to your experience. Others are the sorts where the fanfare is all around: these are the top picks armed with accessories and key styles. Open the throttle and choose your perfect fit.

CORSAIR K95 RGB Platinum XT

Price: ₹18,999

Buy Link->https://www.amazon.in/Corsair-Platinum-Mechanical-Keyboard-Backlit/dp/B082GRQ8XM

Brand: Corsair

Key Features:

• Cherry MX Speed mechanical switches

• Dynamic multi-color per-key RGB backlighting

• 6 programmable macro keys

• Aircraft-grade aluminum frame

• Storage capacity: 8MB profile memory with hardware macro and lighting playback

Why Buy It?

Corsair K95 is best for pro gamers who want super-fast keypresses and customizable macros. It is tough, responsive, and the RGB lighting is amazing to stare at.

SteelSeries Apex Pro

Price: ₹35,000

Buy Link→ https://www.amazon.in/SteelSeries-Apex-Mechanical-Gaming-Keyboard/dp/B07SVJJCP3

Brand: SteelSeries

Key Features:

• Adjustable mechanical switches

• OLED Smart Display for in-game information

• Aircraft-grade, high-performance aluminum alloy construction

• Per-key RGB illumination

• Magnetic Wrist Rest

Why Buy It?

Its first main reason for choosing it is customizable actuation on SteelSeries Apex Pro. This feature enables the gamer to customize sensitivity for each key. It is suitable for gamers who require the most precise control through different types of games.

Razer Huntsman Elite

Price: ₹12,999

Buy Link->https://www.amazon.in/RAZER-HUNTSMAN-ELITE-Opto-Mechanical-Multi-Functional/dp/B07DHNX18W

Brand: Razer

Key Features:

Razer optical switches with infinite actuation speed

Full RGB Chroma backlighting

Wrist rest, magnetic, to provide comfort.

Key is fully programmable

Integrated media controls

Why Buy It?

The Razer Huntsman Elite comes with fully optical switches and delivers super-fast response time. That way, it is excellent for competitive-level gaming and quite ergonomic, which ensures hours of comfortable gameplay.

Logitech G Pro

Price: ₹10,499

Buy Link->https://www.amazon.in/Logitech-Mechanical-Keyboard-Tenkeyless-Detachable/dp/B09PNJ4CXL

Brand: Logitech

Key Features:

• Hot-swappable GX mechanical switches

• - Removable micro-USB cable

• - Super-really compact tenkeyless design

• RGB lighting with Lightsync technology.

• - Profile onboard memory

Why Buy It?

Geared toward esports professionals, the Logitech G Pro X is made customizable with hot-swappable switches for gamers in control of the feel of key bottom and actuation.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core

Price: ₹7,499

Buy Link->https://www.amazon.in/HyperX-Alloy-Origins-Core-Customization/dp/B07YMHGP86

Brand: HyperX

Key Features:

• Mechanical switches by HyperX Red

• Aircraft-grade aluminum body

• Ultra-compact, tenkeyless design.

• Dynamic RGB lighting with per-key effects

• Onboard memory with three profiles

Why Buy It?

For the gamer on a budget, nothing beats the HyperX Alloy Origins Core, giving prime build quality with strong performance. This compact design is travel-friendly and perfect for individuals looking for a portable yet durable keyboard.

Honorable Mention: Redragon K552 Kumara

Price: ₹2,500

Buy Link->https://www.amazon.in/Redragon-KUMARA-Backlit-Mechanical-Keyboard/dp/B016MAK38U

Brand: Redragon

Key Features:

• Outemu Blue mechanical switches

• tenkeyless compact keyboard configuration

• RGB backlighting with 18 different modes

• Permanent metal and ABS structure

• Splash-resistant design

Why Use It?

Redragon K552 Kumara is one of the best budget mechanical keyboards around in India. It offers solid build quality and great tactile feedback with Outemu Blue switches, making it an absolute fantastic option for budget-conscious gamers who still want that mechanical switch experience minus all the hype and overpricing on the market.

Comparison Table

Keyboard Model Price (₹) Switch Type RGB Backlighting Key Features Design Special Features Why Choose It Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT 18999 Cherry MX Speed Dynamic multi-color per-key 6 programmable macro keys, aircraft-grade aluminum frame, 8MB storage Full-size 6 programmable macro keys, onboard storage for macros High-speed key presses, durable, visually stunning RGB lighting for pro gamers SteelSeries Apex Pro 35000 Adjustable Mechanical Per-key RGB illumination OLED Smart Display, aircraft-grade aluminum build, magnetic wrist rest Full-size Adjustable key actuation, OLED display for in-game info Customizable actuation points, ideal for precise control in different gaming genres Razer Huntsman Elite 12999 Razer Optical Full RGB Chroma Magnetic wrist rest, fully programmable keys, dedicated media controls Full-size Razer Hypershift for key remapping Optical switches for ultra-fast actuation, ergonomic design for long gaming sessions Logitech G Pro 10499 Hot-swappable GX RGB with Lightsync Detachable micro-USB cable, compact and tenkeyless design Tenkeyless Hot-swappable switches, onboard memory for profiles Designed for esports, customizable switches, compact design HyperX Alloy Origins Core 7499 HyperX Red Dynamic per-key RGB Aircraft-grade aluminum body, ultra-compact design, 3 onboard profiles Tenkeyless Premium build quality, compact for portability Best value for money with durable construction and premium features at an affordable price Redragon K552 Kumara 2500 Outemu Blue RGB with 18 modes Splash-resistant, durable metal and ABS build, compact design Tenkeyless Budget mechanical keyboard, splash-resistant design Budget-friendly with solid build quality, great for gamers who want mechanical switch performance without high cost

Which Keyboard is Worth the Money?

While all keyboards in this list deliver great value for the money for different types of gamers, the one that really stands out for premium features at the very affordable price of ₹7,499 is the HyperX Alloy Origins Core. This is more or less the best money's worth for most gamers here in India because of their great build quality, wonderful mechanical key switches, and compact design without compromise.

