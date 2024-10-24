Top 5 Gaming Laptops in India 2024

The latter has triggered a demand for laptops, combining the power of desktop computers with the easiness of portability.

India is entering this world, and the 2024 gaming laptops will bring pretty fast graphic processors, high-refresh-rate screens,

and efficient cooling systems, all intended to conquer the most demanding games-truly, their advancement is astounding.

Whether a gamer is competing or creating content, the correct gaming laptop has to be chosen.

1. ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 2024 Model

Price: Around ₹ 2,50,000.

Around ₹ 2,50,000. CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, 16 GB GDDR6.

RAM: 32GB DDR5-4800MHz

Storage: A 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 solid-state drive for storage.

Display: 17.3-inch QHD Resolution 2560 x 1440, refresh rate 240Hz, response time 3ms.

Battery: 90Wh, up to 8 hours

90Wh, up to 8 hours Weight: 2.9 kilograms

Motivation to Purchase:

The inclusion of the Ryzen 9 7945HX along with the RTX 4090 puts forth an extremely powerful system, capable of handling everything from any AAA gaming experience to the most demanding video edits and live streams.

Display: 240Hz QHD display-the game play is so smooth that it lets images glide seemingly effortlessly, making this ideal for an exciting fast-paced gaming experience.

ASUS's ROG Intelligent Cooling system features outstanding capabilities for providing high, long-term performance while preventing overheating.

Well, it's great for games currently but ready for future ones as well, thus a smart long-term play.

2. Alienware m18 (2024)

Cost: ₹ 4,39,000

4,39,000 CPU: Intel Core i9-13980HX

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, 16 GB GDDR6

RAM: 64GB DDR5-4800MHz

Storage: 4TB NVMe SSD storage

Screen: 18-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time.

Battery: 97Wh, up to 7 hours.

97Wh, up to 7 hours. Weight: 3.5 kilograms

Reason for Acquisition:

The great full HD 18-inch display exhibits impressive visuals, offering fantastic open-world gaming experiences, really rich graphics, and ample space for seamless multitasking.

Extreme power: defines the Intel i9, enabling it to reach the utmost potential for any laptop, even when coupled with the RTX 4090—an arduous undertaking, particularly in the realm of 4K gaming.

Build Quality: Good build quality with top-notch heat management that is going to guarantee some years in the laptops.

Fully programmable: Enjoy full RGB illumination and customize your performance profiles with the Alienware Command Center.

3. MSI Titan GT77 HX (2024)

Cost: around ₹3,60,000

around ₹3,60,000 CPU: Intel Core i9-13950HX

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, 12 GB GDDR6

RAM: 64GB DDR5-5600MHz

Storage: 2TB NVMe SSD

Screen: 17.3 inches UHD 4K at 3840x2160; refresh rate: 144Hz; response time: 4ms

Battery: 99.9Wh, up to 6 hours

99.9Wh, up to 6 hours Weight: 3.1 kilograms

Reason for Buying:

The 4K resolution means that the high-definition display offers sharp images to serious gamers and content creators, for instance.

Great Performance: Designed to overcome the most demanding games and applications, this processor is well-suited for all who are interested in reaching the peak of performance.

The MSI Cooler Boost Titan system ensures that the laptop remains cool even in scenarios of high usage.



The computer is now ready to take on the high-demand programs of tomorrow, with its capacity to support a huge 128GB of RAM.

4. HP Omen 17 (2024)

Cost: Approximately ₹2,98,000.

Approximately ₹2,98,000. CPU: Intel Core i7-13700HX

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 with 8GB of GDDR6

RAM: 32GB DDR5-5200MHz

Storage: 1TB PCIe NVMe solid-state drive.

Screen Size: 17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440), 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time

Battery: 83Wh, up to 7 hours

83Wh, up to 7 hours Weight: 2.75 kilograms

Why To Buy It For:

It has amazing processing ability using the i7 processor and graphics card RTX 4070 combined.

Display: The 165Hz QHD display shines brightly, offering crystal-clear images that are nothing short of amazing.

Plus, it is slightly lighter than most other 17-inch models so it would be pretty well suited for users who are always on the move, as it is relatively easy to transport.



Ergonomic Software: The Omen Gaming Hub is rather easy to navigate, especially when improving performance or changing RGB lighting.

5. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (2024)

Cost: Roughly 2,78,000

Roughly 2,78,000 CPU: Intel Core i9-13900HX

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (12GB GDDR6).

RAM: 32GB DDR5-5200MHz.

Storage: 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD.

Display: 16 inches with 2560 x 1600 WQXGA resolutions; 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.

Battery: 99.9Wh; up to 8 hours

99.9Wh; up to 8 hours Weight: 2.55 kg

Purchase Reasons:

Strong and Powerful: The 16-inch design hits just the right spot between portability and performance, making it suitable for gamers who want to play from anywhere.

The Legion Coldfront 5.0 cooling system keeps the laptop refreshingly cool during marathon gaming sessions.

A Crisp Screen: WQXGA resolution combined with a refresh rate of 165Hz ensures incredibly sharp images free from lag.



Affordable Price: This device offers excellent value, providing a superior feature set at a much cheaper price point when compared to market equivalent offerings.





Best Pick: ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 (2024 Version)

The best recommendation comes in the form of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 (2024 Version), as it is among the best gaming laptops of 2024,

considering everything involved, and having a perfect balance between features and price in relation to performance.

It houses a strong Ryzen 9 7945HX processor and RTX 4090 inside its body. One standout characteristic of the 240Hz QHD display

is to ensure uninterrupted gaming, whereas the Intelligent Cooling System ensures that the laptop continues to run at peak efficiency even in extended usage.



For players seeking a gaming laptop to endure the test of time with exceptional display quality, here's the ultimate choice: ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17.

With the relentless search for the best gaming laptops of 2024, it comes into focus that this selection depends on each respective need whether portability, stellar performance, or a more delicate balance between cost and functionality. The **Best 5 gaming laptops** listed here vary greatly in preference and budget,

but the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 stands on top of those features as the real answer in performance and future-proofing and even sports the finest display.

This, therefore, means that if you are a gamer, content creator, or that kind of person who totally enjoys games, this gaming laptop will surely upgrade your gaming experience.



Comparison Table

Laptop Model Price (Approx.) CPU GPU RAM Storage Display Battery Life Weight ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 (2024) ₹2,50,000 AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (16GB) 32GB DDR5-4800MHz 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 17.3" QHD, 240Hz, 3ms Up to 8 hours 2.9 kg Alienware m18 (2024) ₹3,00,000 Intel Core i9-13980HX NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (16GB) 64GB DDR5-4800MHz 4TB NVMe SSD 18" FHD+, 165Hz, 3ms Up to 7 hours 3.5 kg MSI Titan GT77 HX (2024) ₹3,20,000 Intel Core i9-13950HX NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (12GB) 64GB DDR5-5600MHz 2TB NVMe SSD 17.3" UHD 4K, 144Hz, 4ms Up to 6 hours 3.1 kg HP Omen 17 (2024) ₹2,00,000 Intel Core i7-13700HX NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB) 32GB DDR5-5200MHz 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD 17.3" QHD, 165Hz, 3ms Up to 7 hours 2.75 kg Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (2024) ₹2,10,000 Intel Core i9-13900HX NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (12GB) 32GB DDR5-5200MHz 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD 16" WQXGA, 165Hz, 3ms Up to 8 hours 2.55 kg

