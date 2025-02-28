Top 5 Video Games Expected To Be Released in March 2025

March 2025 will be a month to remember for the gamers as multiple games from various genres will be released. Open-world adventures, sci-fi RPGs, wrestling, and anime fighting; this month has everything for everyone. And as icing on the cake are the big five games that are absolute must-haves at any cost.

Top 5 Video Games - Most Explosive Releases You Can’t Miss!

Assassin’s Creed Shadows —We’ve Been Waiting For A Feudal Japan Game

Release Date: March 20, 2025

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Ubisoft fans have been asking for an Assassin’s Creed game set in feudal Japan for years, and it seems Ubisoft has finally listened and announced Assassin’s Creed Shadows, where you’ll play as two protagonists, a Shinobi Assassin and a legendary Samurai. Each offers a completely different gameplay experience.

You’ll explore an open world of beauty, sneaking in and out of stealth-based assassinations into nirvana. You can customize your hideout and build your own shinobi league. After the mega-hit Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Shadow has set the bar high for making some memories.

Reasons to be excited:

Assassin’s Creed in feudal Japan for the first time in history.

Assassin and Samurai combat gameplay.

Open-world exploration, hideout customization, and new stealth mechanics.

WWE 2K25: The Biggest Roster in the History of WWE Games

Release Date: 14th March 2025

(Early Access: 7th March 2025).

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC.

The WWE 2K franchise gets better with every new installment; maybe WWE 2K25 will be the biggest of all. With over 300 superstars, including current stars, legends, and Hall of Famers, the game will be a must-have for any wrestling fan.

The game has career mode reworked, a new physics engine, and other gameplay features to make the matches more involved. From recreating classic rivalries to creating your own WWE, WWE 2K25 has everything to keep the possibilities endless.

Why This Game is Going to Be Awesome:

300+ playable wrestlers across all generations

Speak on the radio is one of the new gameplay mechanics. Players will have a more realistic wrestling experience.

Career mode expanded for more storylines.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition — A Classic Sci-Fi RPG Returns

Release Date: March 20, 2025

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Reuniting with one of the most beloved sci-fi RPGs, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is the remastered version of the open-world RPG originally released on Wii U, now with graphical updates and new lore content and gameplay tweaks.

You pilot mechs—Skells—in a robotics world of Mira and fight against alien creatures and solve humanity’s purpose. Loved by RPG fans for its deep customization, exploration-based gameplay, and story.

Why You Should be Hyped:

A remastered classic RPG.

Extra story content was added to the original lore.

Mech combat with open-world exploration.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls —The Ultimate Anime Fighter

Release Date: March 21, 2025

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Today fans of the classic anime Bleach will finally have a game worthy of its franchise: Bleach: Rebirth of Souls. This fast-paced fighter puts you in control of some of the most iconic characters from the series as they use their Zanpakutō abilities against each other.

With all the fast-paced battles, cinematic Bankai transformations, and beloved characters throwing down, the game wants to recapture the feel of Bleach combat. Whether reenacting famous battles or competing online with friends, that’s what it’s trying to do be the anime.

Why You Should Be Excited:

Authentic anime-style combat with cinematic finishing moves

Huge roster of Bleach characters , each with unique fighting styles

Online multiplayer battles for competitive play

Atomfall — Post-Apocalyptic Survival Thrills

Release Date: March 27, 2025

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

An official narrative based on a nuclear disaster that tears the city apart. Either take the adventure or be hunted by rogue government agents, cult zombies, and the untold mutations of the nuclear fallout.

Atomfall has the loot, crafting, and make-your-own-story that makes for a super immersive and vibrant experience. If you loved S.T.A.L.K.E.R. and Metro, then gritty survival thrillers are right up your street.

Reasons to Be Excited:

Nuclear disaster backdrop for a survival-action adventure.

A story with suspense through different mediums and multiple endings.

Crafting, scavenging, and fighting various threats.

March 2025 is Stacked!

So March is looking to be the busiest month of 2025! with big open-world RPGs, anime-inspired fighting, survival horror, and wrestling action in March 2025, this month is going to be huge. Explore feudal Japan, step into a wrestling ring, and brawl with iconic anime characters—this March has something for everyone!



