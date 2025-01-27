Assassin’s Creed Shadows PC Specs, Features and Pre-Order Details-Supports Ray Tracing

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set to release on March 25, 2025, and the game will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Ubisoft+, and Windows PC. Assassin’s Creed Shadows focuses on dual protagonists Yasuke and Naoe, and since the release of its first gameplay trailer the game has faced a plenty of backlash and controversy. The controversy mainly revolves around Yasuke, who is actually the series’ first playable character based on a real historical figure. The game features Yasuke as a samurai assassin, who arrived in Japan in the year 1579, when the story for Assassin’s Creed Shadow begins. While the actual facts state that, Yasuke was a real African samurai who served under Oda Nobunaga. The controversy started as Yasuke’s exact status and role within the samurai class remain debated. So, a petition was filed to cancel the game in June 2024, and this petition had nearly 1,00,000 signatures within a month of its being filed. The petition states that Japanese Samurai ‘were a higher class of warrior class, and Yasuke’s portrayal as an African Samurai is totally inaccurate.

Advertisment

Assassin's Creed Shadows PC Requirements

PC requirements for the game have been revealed by Ubisoft and the game promises to deliver a more concise and compact experience as compared to its predecessors in the Assassins Creed Series. The game would be larger than other game in the series and that can be understood from the minimum and expected PC specs required to play the game on your PC. The game requires a 16GB RAM and an SSD for storage, but the file size of the game is not yet revealed by Ubisoft. Ubisoft has given a range of performance targets for the game and the range falls within a minimum of 30 frames per second (FPS) at 1080p resolution with low visual settings to a maximum of 4K resolution at 60 FPS on Ultra settings. The best part is that the game will incorporate multiple Ray Tracing settings and this includes including ‘selective’, ‘standard’, and ‘extended’. For recommended settings you will need Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Super 12GB/ AMD Radeon ™ RX 7800 XT 16GB GPU and with Extended settings you will need the best GPU configuration, Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ 4080 16GB or Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ 4090 24GB.

Features Supported by Assassin’s Creed Shadows on PC

Advertisment

The players would be able to customize many aspects of their PC experience and this includes configuration, controller layouts, keyboard and mouse configuration, a large variety of language options and more. Here are the features supported by Assassin’s Creed Shadows on PC:

Raytraced Global Illumination and Reflections

In-Game Benchmark Tool for Performance Analysis

Ultra-Wide Resolution Support

Upscaler and Frame Generation: Intel® XeSS 2, NVIDIA® DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR 3.1

Uncapped Framerate

In-Depth Customization Options

Dynamic Resolution Support

HDR Support

AMD Eyefinity and NVIDIA® Surround Compatible

Minimum Requirements (Selective Ray Tracing, 1080p at 30 FPS)

Advertisment

Low Visual Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700 8GB or Intel Arc A580 8GB (Rebar On)

RAM: 16GB Dual-Channel

OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

Storage: SSD (Mandatory)

Recommended Requirements (Selective Ray Tracing, 1080p at 60 FPS)

Medium Visual Settings

CPU: Intel Core i5 11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB or Intel Arc B580 12GB (Rebar On)

RAM: 16GB Dual-Channel

OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

Storage: SSD (Mandatory)

Advertisment

Enthusiast Requirements (Selective Ray Tracing, 1440p at 60 FPS)

High Visual Settings

CPU: Intel Core i5 11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB

RAM: 16GB Dual-Channel

OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

Storage: SSD (Mandatory)

Enthusiast Requirements (Selective Ray Tracing, 4K at 60 FPS)

Advertisment

High Visual Settings

CPU: Intel Core i5 12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB

RAM: 16GB Dual-Channel

OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

Storage: SSD (Mandatory)

RT Minimum Requirements (Standard Ray Tracing, 1080p at 30 FPS)

High Visual Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB or Intel Arc B580 12GB (Rebar On)

RAM: 16GB Dual-Channel

OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

Storage: SSD (Mandatory)

Advertisment

RT Recommended Requirements (Standard Ray Tracing, 1440p at 60 FPS)

High Visual Settings

CPU: Intel Core i5 11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12GB or AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT 16GB

RAM: 16GB Dual-Channel

OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

Storage: SSD (Mandatory)

RT Enthusiast Requirements (Extended Ray Tracing, 1440p at 60 FPS)

Advertisment

Ultra Visual Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7 13700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 16GB

RAM: 16GB Dual-Channel

OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

Storage: SSD (Mandatory)

RT Extreme Requirements (Extended Ray Tracing, 4K at 60 FPS)

Ultra Visual Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7 13700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 24GB

RAM: 16GB Dual-Channel

OS: Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

Storage: SSD (Mandatory)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Pre-Order Details

You can Pre- purchase the Standard Edition of the game on Steam for Rs. 4899 (Standard Edition) and the Digital Deluxe Edition for Rs. 6299.

You can also Pre-Order the game from the Ubisoft Store.

You can purchase the Standard Edition of the game on Epic Store for Rs. 4899 (Standard Edition) and the Digital Deluxe Edition for Rs. 6299.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is an open world game that is set in feudal Japan. The game promises a unique gameplay inspired by two drastically different protagonists from that particular period.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Has Not Been Delayed Officially, but a Lot Depends on Take Two’s Next Earnings Call

GTA Vice City Next-Gen Edition Launch on 25th January 2025 Brings GTA 4 to Vice City

15 Best Google Doodle Games You Can Play in 2025- Paris Games 2024 and More

PPSSPP Games Download on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God of War for Free