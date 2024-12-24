Top New Year Video Game Deals 2024 & Must-Play 2025 Releases

Start the new year with the best offers on gaming consoles, video games, and accessories. Top sports titles and new titles are also included. These offers will get your gaming set in top shape while also getting your wallet into excellent shape.

Some Game Deal Essentials

Action Adventure

→ The Last of Us Part II: Great critic-acclaimed story now at a sale price that is 40% down on the PlayStation Store.

→ Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Your epic Viking saga up to a 50% sale with Xbox and PC.

Sports Games.

→ FIFA 24: Play the beautiful game now on your preferred platform for a 30% discount.

→ NBA 2K24: Slam on hardwood savings; get it on Steam for up to 35% off in sales.

Multiplayer Favourites.

→ Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Conquer it all on Battle.net as it goes for a deal on a 45% sale.

→ Fortnite Starter Packs: Start enjoying the game at just $4.99; packs are available.

Consoles and Accessories

PlayStation 5: Starting at $499. Comes with Spider-Man 2. More bundles are available in the package deals.

Xbox Series X: Arrives with a $50 discount plus free three months of the Game Pass Ultimate.

Nintendo Switch OLED: Special edition Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom edition available at 20% off on top of the already discounted price.

Accessories: Amazon, Best Buy, and the rest offer headsets, gaming keyboards, and controllers at up to 40% off

Pro Tips to Save Money

Bundles will be found in consoles or games.

The membership deal is for Xbox, PS Plus, and Steam.

Compare Amazon or GameStop through the official game stores for more intelligent shopping.

Upcoming 2025 Game Releases

Prepare for an epic year with exciting new titles:

January Must-Play

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: 23rd Jan

Spider-Man 2: 30th Jan

February to Look Out

Civilization 7 releases on Feb 11th

Monster Hunter Wilds drops on Feb 28th

TBC 2025 Highlights:

GTA 6 comes in (PS5 and XSX)

Elden Ring: Nightreign

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Do Not Miss!!

These great deals and those that are in the works will make it a great new year of expansion of your gaming library. All that is to be remembered is that most of the deals are only valid throughout early January.

What is your top pick for this new year?

