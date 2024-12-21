GTA 6 Trailer 2 Actually on December 27 or Developers Just Trolling

GTA 6 Trailer 2 hype is high, with the Christmas season further fueling the hope for some kind of GTA 6 reveal by Rockstar Games. Every morning now comes with a new theory that makes an attempt at predicting the release date for GTA 6 trailer 2. Earlier we had the first Moon Theory which predicted the Release date for the next GTA 6 trailer as 22nd November, 2024, and then we had the second Moon Theory that predicted the release date as December 20, 2024. Some fans also believed that Rockstar Games would delight them with a surprise reveal in the form of GTA 6 trailer 2 or some screenshots on the Christmas Eve of 2024. This was actually done by Rockstar Games for GTA 5, where they came out with surprise screenshots for the game on Christmas with a delightful Happy Holidays message. Now, there is a new theory that believes that the next trailer for GTA 6 would drop on December 27, 2024.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Teased for December 27, 2024 by Rockstar Developers

New GTA 6 trailer 2 theory suggests that the developers are teasing December 27, 2024 as the possible release date in the pictures they have posted. Here is the post on ‘X’ by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ that shows the pictures posted by the two Mission designers from Rockstar North.

Joe replied to Kyle who are both mission designers at R* North with “the bag belongs to the cat now”

Letting the cat out of the bag usually means to reveal something



There’s also a Florida hotel name written down and a number that lead to a dealership called ‘27 Auto’ Sales on… pic.twitter.com/aiL9DPctgq — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) December 20, 2024

The new theory says that Rockstar Games will reveal the trailer on 27, 2024, and this has its origin in the Twitter posts from two Mission Designers working with Rockstar North. The two posts actually showcase some sort of Rockstar merchandise like a Sweatshirt and a bag, with Rockstar written on it. The fans believe that either the Rockstar developers are trolling or this could be a real hint for the fans. Digging down further into the posts GTA 6 Countdown has revealed “There’s also a Florida hotel name written down and a number that takes you to a dealership called ‘27 Auto’ Sales on Highway ‘27’ with a Waffle House nearby, which was seen in the leaked footage. On the same road, there are 2 locations named ‘Jason’ Deli and Villa ‘Lucia’. Rockstar also has ‘27’ posts on Instagram”. So, all this adds up to December 27, 2024, as the reveal date for GTA 6 trailer 2, but all this is actually a liitle vague. The only coincidence that can be seen here is, that the two Mission designers from Rockstar North posted on the same day, December 19, 2024 and what makes the whole thing even more interesting is a casual display of merchandise from Rockstar Games in the two posts.

Rockstar Merchandise for the Employees- How it Relates to GTA 6 Trailer 2?

Rockstar Games has always maintained a practice of sending Rockstar-themed items to their employees on Christmas every year, but this year the items are really special. The sweat shirts received by the employees actually have a Vice City theme, with colors like Blue, Pink, and Purple, all mixing together to give that typical GTA 6 vibe as seen in the artwork. The employees too are excited about it, and they have started posting pictures of this merchadise recieved from Rockstar Games on various social media platforms. This merchandise will slowly make its way to the Rockstar Store for the GTA 6 fans, but this act surely gives some indication about something that is going on with Rockstar Games with respect to GTA 6. It could be either trailer 2 or some screenshots or some official announcement or reveal.

GTA 6 trailer 2 hype is high and such kind of hints add to the hype, but some fans would really believe them, as Rockstar Games is known for dropping subtle hints before any major release related to their upcoming games. A former Rockstar developer had once revealed in a post on ‘X’ that Rockstar developers love to drop such hints on social media channels, as it creates more hype for the game, which eventually helps in self-marketing. So, these could just be teasers, and the fans need to wait for an actual official statement from Rockstar Games on GTA 6.

GTA 6 trailer 2 might come out on December 27, 2024, but if it doesn’t, then the fans need to wait for the next year release. GTA 6 is defintely going to thebiggest release of 2025, and the fans are eagerly looking forward to some kind of gameplay reveal for the game. This is actually Christmas time and the fans are really hopeful that Rockstar might get into the Christmas spirit and drop some kind of reveal on the highly anticipated game in this season.

