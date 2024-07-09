Top Upcoming PC Games of 2024- God of War Ragnarok and More

PC games are extremely popular because of their enhanced graphics and control features. Gaming Companies like Rockstar Games and Sony release all their popular games officially for PC gaming, as the fans eagerly look forward to the release of popular games like GTA editions and God of War on PC for an immersive gaming experience.

Here you can find all the Top Upcoming PC games of 2024 that you can add to your games’ library for an enhanced gaming experience:

Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2 is developed by 11-bit studios and is set to release on 20th September, 2024. The game is a sequel to the popular survival city builder and is set 30 years after an apocalyptic blizzard ravaged Earth. Gameplay mechanics of the upcoming survival strategy game involve elements like resource management, laws, research and exploration. The game lets you face the elements of a never-ending winter along with a struggle that involves managing factions inside the Council Hall that watch your every step.

Pre-Purchase Frostpunk 2 on Steam for Rs.1800.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is developed by Treyarch and Raven and is set to release on 25th October, 2024. The game is set in the era of Gulf War and is a spy action-thriller with a single-player campaign gameplay combined with an excellent muti-player mechanism. The game marks the return of Round-based Zombies, and it represents a period of transition and upheaval in global politics. The game comes with 16 new maps which includes 12 core 6v6 maps and 4 strike maps which can be played 2v2 or 6v6. The players will get an early access to the open Beta on pre-ordering a digital copy of the game.

Pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Steam for Rs. 5599.

God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok is an action-adventure game, developed by Santa Monica Studio in partnership with Jetpack Interactive for the PC platform. After its successful PlayStation Console release in 2022, the game is set to release for the PC on 19th of September, 2024. Sony follows a practice of releasing all the popular console games for PC, and this makes God of War Ragnarok the most anticipated PC release of the year 2024.

The game takes you on an unforgettable journey followed by the greatest heroes from across the nine realms, and these heroes are struggling to get to the future they believe in. These unforgettable heroes are Atreus, Mimir, Thor, Kratos, Freya, Angrboda, T’yr, Brok and Sindri. The players get an opportunity to venture into these fascinating nine realms in the game God of war Ragnarok, and these realms are flooded with unknown mysteries and magnificent terrains.

The story revolves around the main protagonist of the game ‘Kratos’, who is still making an unsuccessful attempt to escape his horrifying past. Atreus on the other hand is seeking knowledge that will help him understand the prophecy of ‘Loki’, and this is the only way for him to establish his role in Ragnarok. The players find their way by journeying through dangerous and stunning landscapes, and to find the right answers they must face a wide variety of enemy creatures, Norse Gods, and monsters. Instruments of war include the Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos, and Guardian shield along with a host of new skills of abilities for both Kratos and Arteus.

Pre-Purchase God of War Ragnarok on Steam for Rs. 3,999.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Harry Potter- Quidditch Champions is set to release on 3rd September, 2024. If you are a Harry Potter fan, then you would love to play the game, as it features the world’s most iconic magical sport- Quidditch. The game is developed by Unbroken Studios and will be published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label. Harry Potter- Quidditch Champions can be played as a solo game or as an online co-op game by teaming up with your friends. The game supports cross-platform play and will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Consoles and PC.

Add Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions to Wishlist on Steam.

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be released on November 15 and will be available for PC through the Epic Store. The game is developed and published by Ubisoft and takes you on a captivating journey to the open world of feudal Japan. The story of the game revolves around the tangled stories of Naoe, an adept shinobi Assassin from Iga Province, and Yasuke, the powerful African samurai of historical legend.

Pre-Purchase Assassin’s Creed: Shadows from the Epic Store for Rs. 4,899 and get a bonus quest.

