Upcoming PlayStation Games for December 2025-Red Dead Redemption, Unbeatable and More

December is shaping up to be one of the most exciting months for PlayStation fans in recent memory. There's something for every kind of gamer: superhero action, western drama, indie creativity, and nostalgic throwbacks. Whether you are into sprawling adventures or quirky new experiences, this month's releases will definitely keep controllers in hand and eyes glued to the screen. Let's break down what's coming day by day.

December 1 – Marvel Cosmic Invasion

The month blasts off with a bang as Marvel's heroes take the fight to the stars. Marvel Cosmic Invasion promises intergalactic battles with fan-favorite characters such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, and Thor. Expect large-scale space combat, dazzling visuals, and a narrative that ties into Marvel's cosmic lore. If you enjoy your games about superheroes, this is one way to kick off December in truly high-octane style.

December 2 – Red Dead Redemption (PS5)

The legendary western saga from Rockstar rides onto the PS5 with enhanced visuals, faster load times, and improved performance. Red Dead Redemption is one of the most iconic open-world experiences, marrying gritty storytelling with breathtaking landscapes. The PS5 version ensures smoother gunfights, richer detail in the towns and plains, and a more immersive frontier atmosphere. This is the definitive way for newcomers to experience John Marston's tale and for veterans to live the outlaw life in stunning fidelity.

December 3 – Let It Die: Inferno

Grasshopper Manufacture's cult hit Let It Die returns with Inferno, a fiery expansion that throws players deeper into its bizarre, roguelike world. Known for its eccentric style and punishing difficulty, the game combines the best of hack-and-slash combat with savory dollops of survival mechanics. New enemies, weapons, and flaming environments await players in Inferno as it dares them to adapt or die. Chaotic, stylish, and weird to a fault-this is a game for those who want something different.

December 4 – Blood: Refereshed Supply

Fans of classic shooters can rejoice as Blood: Refreshed Supply lands on PlayStation. This remaster of the cult 1997 FPS brings Caleb's dark gothic world back with some modern enhancements. Expect smoother controls, updated visuals, and online multiplayer support. It is a time for nostalgia for veterans and new findings for players who missed one of the most influential horror shooters of its time.

December 4 - Octopath Traveler 0

A different flavor, the same release date: Octopath Traveler 0 represents a prequel to Square Enix's highly acclaimed role-playing game series and revisits the HD-2D art that captured fans in the first place. With new characters, branching paths, and an even deeper combat system, it promises to expand on the lore while refining the mechanics. For fans of the genre, December 4th will be a double treat: retro shooter in the morning, epic fantasy in the evening.

December 8 – Microsoft Flight Simulator

One of the most realistic simulation experiences finally lands on PlayStation. Microsoft Flight Simulator has wowed PC and Xbox audiences alike with its absolutely breathtaking recreation of the world, and now PS players can take to the skies. Whether flying a jumbo jet across continents or doing circuits over your hometown in a small prop plane, the realism is second to none. Thanks to PS5's hardware, it will run smoothly and look stunning, so every flight will feel real.

December 8 – Skate Story

Dropping on December 8, the indie gem of Skate Story will combine skateboarding with a surreal storytelling experience. Players take on the role of a demon made of glass, skating through dreamlike landscapes while unraveling a haunting narrative.

December 9 – Unbeatable

Fans of music and rhythm take center stage in Unbeatable, the stylish rhythm-adventure game. Boasting a punk-rock aesthetic and a soundtrack full of original tracks, the game pits players against rapid-fire beats as they explore a narrative of a band fighting back against a world where music is outlawed. It is bold, energetic, and sure to resonate with anyone who loves rhythm games or rebellious storytelling.

December 12 – Terminator 2D: No Fate

Closing out the month is a retro-inspired twist on a sci-fi classic. Terminator 2D: No Fate reimagines the iconic film in side-scrolling action form. Players get to step into the shoes of Sarah Connor and the T-800, battling Skynet forces across pixelated stages. With nods to the movie's most memorable moments and a heavy dose of arcade-style gameplay, it's both a nostalgic tribute and a fresh spin on the franchise.

Genres and styles vary in December's PlayStation lineup, from Marvel's cosmic battles and Rockstar's western drama to surreal indie experiments and nostalgic remasters. The variety is staggering. Each release offers a unique proposition, ensuring that no matter your taste-be it RPGs, shooters, simulations, or rhythm games-you'll find a reason to keep playing through the holiday season.

