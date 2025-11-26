Amazon Black Friday Deals on PS5 Games, Consoles and Gaming Controllers-Take Your Pick

Amazon Black Friday Deals 2025 have already been launched and some of the deals reveal big discounts on AAA games, PS5 Consoles, and Gaming Controllers. Deals on AAA games on Amazon are really good for gamers who love to collect physical copies of the games they play. What could be better than purchasing a gaming console like PS5, a AAA game like GTA 5, and a PS5 gaming controller at the same price on one single platform at a reduced price.

Amazon Black Friday Deals 2025- AAA PS5 Games

PS5 Consoles Amazon Black Friday Deals 2025

Get Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console (Slim) for Rs. 49,990 (9% off)

for Rs. 49,990 (9% off) Get Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (Slim) Console for Rs. 43,490 (13% off)

for Rs. 43,490 (13% off) Get Sony PlayStation 5 Console Slim – NBA 2K26 Bundle for Rs. 49,990 (9% off)

PS5 Controllers

Get Sony PlayStation Ps5 Dualsense Wireless Controller - Chroma Teal for Rs. 6390 (7% off)

Get PlayStation Sony PS 5 Dualsense Controller Gaming Console White for Rs. 5799 (9% off)

Get Sony PlayStation Ps5 Dualsense Wireless Controller 30Th Anniversary Limited Edt for Rs. 12990 (35% off)

Get Sony Dualsense Edge Wireless Controller (Playstation 5) for Rs. 15990 (16 % off)

Get Sony Playstation Ps5 Dualsense Wireless Controller Console Video Game – Fortnite Limited Edition for Rs. 7990 (20% off)

These deals are available on Amazon India for a limited period. Gamers can visit the official Amazon site and avail these discounts till the stocks last.

