GTA 6 Map Could be 2.1 Times the Size of GTA 5 Map with a Much Denser Vice City

GTA 6 promises to take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, only the Vice City would be more on the contemporary side in GTA 6. The wide extent of GTA 6 map has always been a hot topic for discussion and has been one of the important contributing factors in building the hype for the game. Now according to a latest post on ‘X’ by the user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’, “The latest version of the GTA 6 mapping project (work in progress)- Estimated to be 2.1x the size of GTA 5’s map, Vice City is estimated to be much denser and 2x bigger than Los Santos.”

So, GTA 6 map is being rumored to be 2.1x the size of GTA 5 map, but we have heard these rumors before and nothing can be confirmed until we get an official information from Rockstar Games. Going back to the GTA 6 mapping project, the work-in-progress map of GTA 6 highlights Vice City as roughly twice the size of Los Santos, surrounded by expansive areas like Port Gellhorn, Mount Kalaga National Park, Yanis swamps, and the Leonida Keys. Drawn from trailer footage, screenshots, and Florida's geography, it estimates Leonida at 2.1 times GTA V's map—though Rockstar Games has shared no official details.

GTA 6 Confirmed Locations on the Map

Rockstar Games confirmed some locations on GTA 6 map with the help of GTA 6 trailer 2 and screenshots release, but the fans believe that the map for the game would be much bigger than what has been revealed till now. Port Gellhorn, Ambrosia, Leonida Keys, Grassrivers and of course Vice City were the places we knew from the first trailer and the leaks, and trailer 2 introduced the hilly Mount Kalaga region. Some of the number plates on the vehicles in GTA 6 screenshots also revealed the rumors for the State of Gloriana, but the location is not yet confirmed by Rockstar Games.

The biggest change in the latest GTA 6 map update is that the panhandle of the map is completely removed by the creators. So, it looks like a completely different map altogether, and is not an exact panhandle shape like the map of Florida. The new GTA 6 map is still much bigger than the GTA 5 map or you can say its 2.1 times the size of GTA 5 map. Also, Vice City being denser refers to the fact that there will be more buildings to enter and explore and a greater NPC density, and this would certainly make the gameplay of GTA 6 more interesting than GTA 5.

Does the Size of the Map Matter?

Most of the GTA Series fans believe that GTA 4 had a smaller map size, but according to them it was one of the best games created by Rockstar Games. So, does the size of the map really matter? For some fans it would be a delight factor, but for some what would matter more is the number of enterable buildings and interiors, and interactive NPCs. GTA 6 map would definitely be bigger than GTA 5 and there are rumors that some of the locations would be revealed later in GTA 6 Online, but initially for the players playing the single player story, what will matter more is the ability to explore the expansive map in detail.

However, the rumors have revealed earlier that GTA 6 map is twice the size of GTA 5 map and it will have more than 70% enterable buildings. GTA 5 had less enterable buildings and the fans really wanted an improvement in this feature in GTA 6, and if this rumor stands right then GTA 6 will have the most expansive and detailed map in the entire GTA Series. An expansive GTA 6 map would have more mini easter eggs, but on the other hands the fans are also worried about the empty spaces on the map where no action ever happens in the game.

GTA 6 map is definitely huge, but the fans want a map that has more places to explore and play. An expansive lively map with more interactive NPCs and loads of mini easter eggs is what the fans really want from the game.

