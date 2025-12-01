GTA 6 Footage Leaked in Rockstar’s Former Animator Demo Reel and it's Real

GTA 6 hype can never go down, as some or the other fans keeps posting some fabulous leaks about the game on social media channels like X. Just few days back we had some AI generated image leaks for GTA 6, which were created using AI tools like Nano Banana. These leaks were definitely fake and were later slammed by the fans as fake leaks. Now, in a recent GTA 6 leak a former Rockstar employee has leaked some footage which consists of GTA 6 earlier gameplay. A user GTA 6 Countdown’ has posted on ‘X’, “New GTA 6 footage found in a senior Rockstar animator’s demo reel”. This leaked footage reveals Motion capture for player’s bicycle animations, Breakout/exit animation from Monster truck for a female NPC, and Ocean View.
New GTA 6 footage found in a senior Rockstar animator’s demo reel:— GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) November 30, 2025
- Motion-capture for the player’s bicycle animations
- Breakout/exit animation from Monster truck for a female NPC
- Ocean View can be seen in the third clip pic.twitter.com/6HC9zI0Anw
GTA 6 Early Gameplay Leaked Footage- Details
The footage has been leaked by Rockstar’s former employee, Benjamin Chue, who worked on Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V. He uploaded the 19-second prototype footage two months ago on Vimeo, and the clips show a male character renting a yellow bike from a rack parodying real services, then a character like the female protagonist of the game, Lucia jumping off a pickup truck, all set against Ocean Drive-inspired backdrops that match official screenshots.
If you analyze the footage in detail, you will find that the footage reveals a generic character who seems to be renting a bike from a rental station in the clip. One clip from the leaked footage shows gameplay animations for mounting and dismounting from the bike. Another clip in the leaked footage reveals a character like the female protagonist of the game, Lucia, while she is making an attempt to hop off the roof of a truck and onto the ground. So, the leaked footage reveals gameplay features like being able to rent a bike or being able to ride in the bed of pick-up trucks. The clips show how Rockstar Games is working on GTA 6 world to make it appear alive and realistic.
This new GTA 6 reel is real and not AI generated and this comes as a relief to the fans, and a user has posted on GTA 6 subreddit “Finally, a new GTA 6 leak that is actually real”. GTA 6 community is bewildered by the leaks that are totally AI generated and for the first time in ages a new legitimate leak has surfaced for GTA 6.
GTA 6 has now been delayed from May 26, 2026 to November 19, 2026 and with this delay the fans are now looking for some real gameplay information from Rockstar Games in the form of GTA 6 trailer 3, but Rockstar Games is completely silent on GTA 6 as of now. All these leaks contribute towards the hype for the game, as the fans are excited to know what is GTA 6 all about. We all know that GTA 6 gameplay is going to be mind-blowing, and there are enough rumors on the web that we will see a return of loads of gameplay features from GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto 4. Still, the fans would love to know more about the new AI enabled gameplay features of GTA 6, and only an official gameplay trailer can reveal that before the release of the game. However, the hype for the game is really high and very soon the fans can expect some information on GTA 6 from Rockstar Games.
