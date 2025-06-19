Valorant V25 Act 4 Map Changes will make or break your rank

V25 Act 4 (Patch 11.00) is live and Riot has reshuffled the competitive map pool. Less maps, more control, one new arena and everything you thought you knew is turned upside down. Love it or hate it, it’s more calculated in the chaos.

Valorant Act 4 map rotation cuts the fat and supports competitiveness

New five-map pool (June 25):

• Ascent

• Bind (back)

• Haven

• Sunset

• Corrode (new)

Out: Pearl and Split

Former pool: Ascent, Icebox, Sunset, Haven, Lotus, Pearl, Split

Riot isn’t messing around: they’re cutting the map pool from 7 to 5 to make executes tighter, calls faster and less guessing around “wait, where do I plant again?”

ACT 4 COMPETITIVE MAP ROTATION



Pearl and Split are out. Bind returns, joined by a brand new map. pic.twitter.com/nHqBw16NAT — VALORANT (@VALORANT) June 17, 2025

Corrode drops and it’s a monster

Debuted live at Masters Toronto on June 22, Corrode is the newest addition to Valorant. It’s grimy, industrial and full of nasty flanks. Set in a decaying fortress mine, Corrode requires spatial awareness and coordination.

Here’s what’s playable from day one:

In Competitive queue now

50% RR loss on losses until July 9

Full RR gain on wins

Corrode-only Swiftplay queue June 25-30 for low-stakes reps

Split is gone, but Bind is back

Split, a fan favorite since beta days, is out again. Its tight corners and high ground fights will be missed by Cypher and Omen mains alike. But Bind is back to bring back teleport traps and A-short pushes.

Sunset stays, Icebox falls

Sunset is sticking around. Since its 2023 debut, it’s gone from sleeper pick to must-learn. Clean sightlines, tight mid and lots of outplay potential.

Icebox is benched again. Loved for vertical chaos, hated for 50-50 clears, it’s been rotated out with Lotus and Pearl.

Ranked gets a buffer

Riot is giving players some space:

You won’t get hard punished if you’re still learning Corrode

Swiftplay lets you test smokes, flashes and lurk timings

This also aligns with Valorant esports and scrim culture — five maps means more prep, less surprises

New Battle Pass and Phaseguard skins

Act 4 Battle Pass drops June 25 for 1,000 RP. Expect sprays, buddies and tiered cosmetics for grinders and casuals.

Then June 26 the Phaseguard skin line goes live. It includes the Vandal, Ghost, Bulldog, Outlaw and a new melee Splitter. The design is sleek and sci-fi with Ultra-tier effects and flashy animations.

Agent changes land with Patch 11.00

This patch is also a mechanical change:

• Waylay is getting buffed

• Phoenix and Neon stuns are getting nerfed

• Minor tweaks for Brimstone, Sova, Killjoy, and Cypher

Why it matters

Everyone will feel this patch, and you should whether you’re grinding to Radiant or sitting at Gold.

• New lineups for agents on Bind and Corrode

• Five-map rotation means you can master more with less surprises

• Ranked protection gives you some breathing room to learn a new mechanic without going on tilt

What’s next?

This isn’t just a rotation, it’s a reset.

• Pros will come in hot with wild comps on Corrode

• Solo queuers will rush to figure out the new meta

• If your favorite map is out of the rotation, relax. We rotate maps often

Final word

Whether you’re in Bind showers or struggling to learn callouts for Corrode, V25 Act 4 is going to change how you play Valorant. Fewer maps. Higher stakes. More ways to study smokes, improve hits on sites, and avoid autopiloting in your games.

Adapt fast or get fragged.

