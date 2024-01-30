How is GTA 6 Gameplay Different from GTA 5- Use of AI in GTA 6 Gameplay

GTA 6 has been the talk of the internet since some significant leaks about the game happened in the year 2022. After the release of the first official trailer for GTA 6 the actual release of the game was confirmed for the Q1 of the year 2025 for PS5 and Xbox X/S consoles, but the PC release date for the game is still to be confirmed by the Rockstar gaming company. The question that needs consideration here is whether GTA 6 will transform the gameplay of the entire GTA series. Also, an important point that needs some thought is ‘how will the AI enabled gameplay of GTA 6' make it different from the most popular game of the series, GTA 5.

GTA 6- Setting and Gameplay

The official trailer for GTA 6 revealed that the game GTA 6 will mark the return of the GTA series to iconic location of ‘Vice City’ which is an imitation of Miami city in Florida. Though GTA 6 is another entry in the HD Universe of GTA series of games, the game seems to be connected in some way or the other to the old popular game ‘GTA Vice City’. These possible connections have raised enthusiasm for GTA 6, and the fans are eagerly looking forward to a view of the waterside mansion of Tommy Vercetti who is also a popular protagonist from the game GTA Vice City. A user from a popular social media handle claims to have identified a building that is very similar to Tommy Vercetti’s waterside mansion in the earlier game. GTA 6 is also one of the first game in the GTA Series with a female protagonist called Lucia. Before this none of the GTA games has had any female protagonist in the gameplay and what will make the game even more exciting is the presence of two playable characters Jason and Lucia in the game. The gameplay is expected to be based on the plot revolving around crime, drugs and robbery like other games in the GTA series.

What Exactly is AI in Games?

Pacman is the first game that most people would remember as the first AI enabled game. AI technology in that time was not very sophisticated and Pacman relied on a very simple AI technique- a state machine. The monsters in the Pacman game either chased you or ran away, and for each state they took a semi-random route at every junction. GTA 6 though will come with very sophisticated AI techniques, and AI in gaming in contemporary times refers to ‘the creation of adaptive and responsive video game experiences for an immersive gameplay’. So, in GTA 6 use of AI would refer to intelligent and adaptive responses of the Non-Playable Characters (NPCs), and the technology makes the players feel that these NPCs are being controlled by a human player. AI in gaming works towards blurring the line between the virtual and the real world and this definitely makes the gameplay experience more immersive for the players.

How will the AI Enabled Gameplay of GTA 6 Make it Different from GTA 5?

Transformation in Enemy Dynamics

GTA 6 is being rumored to come with enhanced enemy AI, where your enemies in the game will showcase tactical intelligence. GTA 6 leaks and official trailer show that the enemy in GTA 6 game will adjust themselves to environment or will showcase dynamic reactions to the actions of the players. Imagine yourself being stuck in a gang war scene from the movie Scarface, where in a high intensity shoot out the enemy continuously adapts to your cover tactics. This will definitely make the gameplay more challenging and interesting.

AI Enabled Interactive Gameplay

GTA 6 will feature the return of the ‘carry bodies’ gameplay and will also showcase ability to interact during heists. This will definitely provide a better gameplay experience to the players.

Realistic NPCs in GTA 6

GTA 6 first official trailer has confirmed that NPC behavior in GTA 6 will definitely revolve around the creation of a truly dynamic virtual society in the game. NPCs are the focus of AI revolution in gaming and NPC behavior in GTA 6 will exceed expectations through dynamic activities like carrying bodies, playing sports, recording footage and using the phone for calling the police.

Sophisticated AI techniques for Police in GTA 6

There has been a whole lot of buzz around the tactical upgrade in police features in the game GTA 6. The five-star wanted level has been reinstated, and the game brings in an immersive gameplay by mirroring real-life scenarios. Police features in GTA 6 will showcase more realistic police response times and strategic law-enforcement actions which will work together to make the overall gameplay experience more realistic and immersive for the players. Vehicle recognition, realistic crime scenes, and an adaptive AI police are some of the few highly anticipated features of the game GTA 6.

AI in GTA 6 is definitely going to break the line between the real and virtual world and the players can experience a deeply immersive gameplay mechanism which will come with stunning details and unpredictable turns in the game. AI in the game will definitely give a unique gaming experience to every player which will revolve around a highly unexpected and unpredictable gameplay mechanism.

