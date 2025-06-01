FIFA 14 PPSSPP Game Download-Play the Game on Your Android Device

FIFA 14 is a football simulation game published by Electronic Arts for PS2, PS3, Xbox 360 and Microsoft Windows. The PSP version of the game was released only for the digital download in North America and the game received huge success across all the gaming platforms. You can download FIFA 14 PPSSPP game on your Android device with the help of the PSP .ISO Compressed Zip File download for the game. The game can then be played on your device with the help of PPSSPP emulator download for the android device. You can also play FIFA 25 and FIFA 23 PPSSPP games on your Android device.

FIFA 14- The Game

FIFA 14 game by EA is all about player animations and realistic gaming. The game features several 14 different online and offline forms and works on the absolute motivation of scoring more to win the game. FIFA 14 is a popular game because of its innovative gameplay which works to make the game more authentic and immersive. Innovative gaming techniques like Pure Shot and a Brand-New Ball Physics help in transforming shooting while the Precision Movement delivers the authentic motion of real athletes. The players can create their own team with a mix of legendary players like Pele, who will play alongside some contemporary football star players. Team intelligence feature is another interesting addition to the FIFA 14 game. The team intelligence feature has been reworked in the game to make the players interpret situations like the real soccer players. Apart from enhancements in the gameplay the game comes with the ‘Career’ gameplay, where you can use your staff observers to look for a young talent all around the world. The players can specify in detail the profile of the young talent and also interact with the talent scout with the help of Career game menus. The players can train themselves with the help of new fun games included in FIFA 14 and can also play Co-op seasons together or compete for high scores in a skill game.

Precision Movement Technique

Precision movement refers to realistic accelerations, sprints, slowdowns, rotations, and changes in directions. Precision movement feature allows the players to use their body as a shield to protect the position and possession of the ball.

Pure Shot Feature and the Brand-New Ball Physics

Pure shot feature helps the players to determine the best angle and direction for shooting with reference to the context of the action. On the other hand, the new ball physics shows shots which can be calibrated to the millimetre and it also makes the effect of ball trajectories varied and realistic. In the game FIFA 14 players will get access to various visual clues which will allow them to check their runs, run along the defensive line or turn defenders.

Steps to Download FIFA 14 PPSSPP Game

Click on the Save Game button of the FIFA 14 PSP ISO (Compressed ZIP File for Android)- Click Here

Now download and install the Zarchiver Pro APK 2023 from the Google Play Store- Click Here

Download and install the PPSSPP Gold Emulator from Google Play Store- Click Here

Open it after the installation and then exit to create a PSP folder in the file manager automatically.

Now, move the downloaded FIFA 14 compressed PSP Games ISO file to your SD card.

Open the downloaded PPSSPP emulator and locate the extracted game file ‘FIFA 14’ on your device.

Click on the game icon and start playing the game on your Android Device.

Check the Minimum System Requirements to play FIFA 14 on Your Android Device

Android Version- 2.3 or Above

Storage- 1.26 GB

FAQ

Can FIFA 14 be played as a PPSSPP game?

Yes, FIFA 14 can be played easily as a PPSSPP game by downloading the PSP .ISO Compressed zip file for the game. This file can then be made to run on your Android device with the help of PPSSPP emulator.

Is FIFA 14 available for free to play on Android?

The PSP .ISO Compressed zip file of the game FIFA 14 can be downloaded for free on your android device.

FIFA 14 is an improvement over the earlier version because of its unique gameplay features.

