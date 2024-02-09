How to Play Grand Theft Auto Online- Story and Gameplay

Grand theft Auto Online is a dynamic and ever-evolving online gaming universe for up to 30 players. The game consists of all the existing gameplay upgrades and content and can be played either alone or with your friends. GTA online is a story focused online multi-player game developed and published by Rockstar Games. The game is the sixteenth installment in the GTA Series of games and is set in a continually evolving world which is designed to become more ambitious over a period of time. You can play GTA Online on PS4, PS5, PC and Xbox Series X/S and enjoy the immersive Grand Theft Auto Online Gameplay.

GTA Online- The Story

The story of the game GTA Online is set several months before the events in the story for GTA 5. Players take up the role of the silent protagonist in the game GTA Online, who has moved to the city of Los Santos in search of new pursuits. Here the players meet with Lamar, who eventually introduces them to a drug dealer Gerald and a corrupt car salesman Simon Yetarian for some work. After achieving some success in the criminal world, the player gets involved in bigger opportunities offered to him by Trevor Philips and Lester Crest, and this helps to establish his own criminal empire in the game.

How to Play Grand Theft Auto Online?

Grand Theft Auto Online can be played on PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The events of the game GTA Online are set a few months prior to the events of the Game GTA 5 in the United States and the island of Cayo Perico in the Caribbean region of Colombia. To access GTA Online is a slightly difficult task for starters, as to play GTA Online for free you need to purchase a copy of the game GTA 5.

If you have purchased the GTA Online game for PlayStation, then you need to have access to the PlayStation Plus Membership to play the game on PS4. Click Here to Purchase GTA Online for PS5.

For Xbox console. Xbox Series X/S, you need to purchase a copy of the game GTA 5 and also get access to Xbox Live membership to play the game GTA Online. Click Here to Purchase GTA Online for Xbox Series X/S.

The game GTA Online is free to play on PC, if you purchase the game GTA 5 from the Epic Store or Steam gaming platform.

To play the game on PC, you need to launch the game GTA 5 from your Epic Games or Steam Games Library, and then move on to the ‘Online’ game from the Main Menu.

The point to consider here is that you cannot play GTA Online till you first complete the GTA single-player prologue.

Once you have gained control of Franklin in the game, you will be able to move to the Grand Theft Auto Online game.

After selecting the GTA Online option, you can move on to customizing your character, who eventually arrives in Los Santos.

Once confirmed, a character’s re-customization can only be done at a cost of GTA $100,000.

Further customization of the characters can be done in-game by purchasing clothing, tattoos, haircuts from shops around Los Santos.

Gameplay Features of GTA Online

GTA Online lets you track your criminal activities with the career progress feature.

You can create your own personalized license plates.

Get access to the hottest hang-outs in Los Santos and enjoy with your friends in the game.

You can see all the heists you have pulled off and also discover new golden opportunities.

Take part in various businesses and contact missions.

You can gain bonus reputation points (RP), which help you level up in the game. The game is full of action and almost every game in the game lets you get hold of RP. Some of the popular actions that help you get RP are stealing cars, robbing stores, completing missions in the game and outrunning the police.

Other ways to earn RP in the game GTA Online include playing with friends or spinning the roulette wheel in the Diamond Casino and resort, which you can spin only once per day.

Get snacks and armor to prevent your character from getting wasted in the game.

To avoid getting knocked down by other unknown players in the open world in the game which mostly runs in the PvP form, you need to start single-player sessions in the game GTA Online. To do this Go to Pause Menu>Select Online>Select Find a New Session>Choose from Invite Only or Closed Friend or Closed Crew.

You need to earn cash to survive in the game and you can do this by completing all sorts of jobs like Racing, Deathmatch, Last Team Standing or Capture.

GTA Online is a popular action-adventure game set in the ever-evolving online gaming universe. You can play the game and get access to all the regular updates in the gameplay and content of the game GTA Online.

