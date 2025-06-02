Stop your iPhone from ringing on other Apple devices: Here’s how!

Apple allows users from their ecosystem to get calls and notifications on all their devices, including iPhone, iPad and Mac. Since it is part of Apple’s Continuity, you can use any device with your Apple ID to take calls. However, occasionally it can be more annoying than useful, for those who simply want calls to reach them on their iPhone. Here is a simple method to turn off the feature and decide where your calls will go next.

Why do calls ring on all Apple devices?

Because of the Continuity feature, calls and messages on your iPhone can be used on any Apple device sharing the same Apple ID. While it helps your workflow, you might get irritated when your phone and computer all ring at the same time when someone calls.

How to turn off cellular and FaceTime calls on other Apple devices?

Follow these steps on your iPhone:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap on “Phone.” Scroll down and select “Calls on Other Devices.” Here, you’ll see a list of devices signed in with your Apple ID. To stop calls from ringing on specific devices: Toggle off the devices you don’t want to receive calls on. To stop calls on all other devices: Simply switch off “Allow Calls on Other Devices.”

This will prevent both cellular and FaceTime calls from ringing on your iPad, Mac, or any other Apple device.

Note that this enables or disables both cellular calls and FaceTime calls. Deactivating FaceTime makes sure calls don’t appear on any other devices you have. If you need FaceTime calls on your iPad, leave this feature on and disable the options for those devices where calls are not needed.

How to stop calls from ringing on your Mac?

If you want to stop calls on your Mac but keep them on your iPad:

Open the FaceTime app on your Mac. Go to FaceTime > Preferences in the menu bar. Uncheck the box labeled “Calls from iPhone.” This will prevent your Mac from ringing when your iPhone receives a call.

How to stop calls from ringing on your iPad?

Open the Settings app on your iPad. Tap on FaceTime. Toggle off “Allow Calls on Other Devices.” Your iPad will no longer ring when your iPhone receives a call.

Although Apple’s cross-device calling is a strong feature, users can adjust or turn it off if it gets in the way. You can set up your iPhone so only the devices you choose give an alert when you receive incoming calls.



