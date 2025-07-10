WhatsApp rolls out AI-Powered chat wallpaper feature_ Here’s how it works

WhatsApp is adding a game-changing feature that will allow people to create their custom chat wallpaper with artificial intelligence (AI). Powered by Meta AI, this new capability is currently becoming available to users on both iOS and Android so that millions of people can express their creativity by customising not only the colour of their chat background, but also truly make it their own with the use of their own photos. In parallel to this, WhatsApp is also working on a threaded reply functionality to the messages to improve the experience of the chat further. Read further to know about the new latest WhatsApp feature.

WhatsApp AI-Generated chat wallpapers

Following the recent update of WhatsApp (the version is now 25.19.75), users will be able to make exclusive chat backgrounds by merely describing them. This is how the feature is used:

Update Required: Make sure you’ve updated WhatsApp to the latest version from the App Store (iOS) or Play Store (Android beta).

Accessing the Feature: Go to Settings > Chats > Default chat theme > Chat theme, where you’ll find the new Create with AI option.

Prompt-Based Generation: Tapping this option opens a prompt box. Enter a description (e.g., “sunset beach with palm trees”), and Meta AI will generate several wallpaper options.

Preview and Adjust: Swipe through the AI-generated images. If you want changes, tap Make changes to regenerate the wallpaper based on your prompt.

Customisation: Adjust the wallpaper’s position and use the brightness slider for dark mode compatibility.

Set as Wallpaper: Once satisfied, tap Set to apply your personalised background.

The initial tests have revealed that the AI generator is responsive and creative and sometimes fails to follow a specific request of a certain colour or element. The feature is being released gradually, so various users will be able to access it even earlier than others.

WhatsApp new feature: Upcoming threaded message replies

WhatApp is working on a new functionality that will present replies to messages in a reasonably ordered type of thread that is similar to the kind of conversations a user is able to find on the iMessage. This improvement is aimed at increasing the clarity of conversations and having responses grouped together, which will go a long way in following conversations in largeness chats or long conversations. The ability to track several conversations in one chat is expected to provide a different user experience because it will be neater. The threaded replies feature is being worked on presently, and is likely to become beta-tested on iOS and Android soon.

WhatsApp new feature: What do these features bring?

Personalisation: AI-powered wallpapers let users express their style and mood, making chats more engaging.

Efficiency: Threaded replies will streamline conversations, especially in group chats, by keeping messages organised.

Cutting-Edge Technology: By leveraging Meta AI, WhatsApp continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in instant messaging.

How to get WhatsApp's new feature?

Ensure you have the updated version of WhatsApp on your phone in order to initiate the AI generated chat wallpaper. Next, go to Settings then Chats and Default chat theme > Chat theme and there you will see the new Create with AI feature. With this choice, you will have the opportunity to type descriptive prompts to create customised wallpapers that will suit your preference. Create your own chat backgrounds by experimenting with prompts and applying settings to brightness and placement before settling on backgrounds. In the meantime, keep a lookout on the latest threaded replies feature, where message replies will be categorised into threads and the entire conversation is easier to understand and follow as a user in future updates on WhatsApp.

Conclusion

The new updates of WhatsApp highlight the company's focus on user-based innovations. The introduction of AI-powered chat wallpaper is yet another leap in the direction of even more significant personalisation, and the next implementation of thread replies will make conversations more natural and intuitive. These as they are implemented will enhance a smarter, sophisticated, and more personalised messaging experience on WhatsApp.



