Amazon deal brings Motorola Edge 50 Pro to its lowest price in India

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro Amazon deal brings the phone’s price in India down from Rs35,999 to Rs24,150, making it one of the best flagship bargains right now. Motorola Edge 50 Pro (12GB + 256GB) has received an enormous discount on Amazon India- its initial price of Rs35,999 was reduced to Rs24,150 and the price difference is Rs11,849 flat. Get Rs1,550 additional off using Bank of Baroda EMI and exchange offer up to Rs13,300+ total discount. Released mid-2025, this flagship mid-ranger is now offering insane value by providing Snapdragon power, charging 125W, and pro cameras.

Advertisment

Motorola Edge 50 Pro discount and exchange offer

This Motorola Edge 50 Pro discount also includes bank offers and an exchange offer of up to Rs13,300, depending on your old phone. The Luxe Lavender or Black Beauty style is available at Rs 24,150 base- lowest ever. Another Rs1,550 is shaved off by BOBCARD EMI, and old phone trade-ins (iPhone 13 or Galaxy S23) can fetch even more ( Rs10,000 and above ). It is further sweetened with no-cost EMI and Amazon Pay ICICI. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro Amazon sale in India also offers no-cost EMI and extra cashback with select bank cards.

Stunning 6.7-inch curved pOLED display

The 1220x2712 curved pOLED panel has 144Hz refresh, 2,000 nits HDR10+ bright with Pantone colour accuracy and vibrant Netflix or gaming. It is safeguarded by Gorilla Glass 5 and is a combination of flagship images and scrolling.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Smooth Performance

Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro handles gaming, multitasking and AI apps smoothly. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 can run tasks like multitasking, play games like BGMI with high FPS, and AI applications with ease due to the high RAM of 12GB LPDDR4X and the high capacity storage of 256GB UFS 3.1. Hello UI on Android 15 will guarantee bloat-free and clean experience with 3 OS upgrades.

Advertisment

Triple 50MP cameras with 3x Zoom

Rear 50MP OIS main (f/1.4), 13MP ultrawide/macro, 10MP 3x telephoto captures clear portraits and zoom shots. The 50MP front camera grabs selfies and 4K video. Moto AI improves low-light photography.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro under 25000 with 125W turbo charging

With 125W fast charging, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro charges fully in about 16 minutes, making it one of the fastest charging phones under Rs25,000. Battery with 4,500mAh charges in 16 minutes using 125W charger included- fastest in the segment. 50W wireless and IP68 protection is a nice touch. Media prowess is completed with a dual stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos.

Edge 50 Pro is fast, has a larger screen, and a better camera than both Nothing Phone 3 and Poco F7 at below 25k in efficiency. Shoppers who want high-end without high-end pain should upgrade their devices in a perfect upgrade, and buy it on Amazon. At this price, it becomes the best Motorola phone deal in 2026 for users upgrading from mid-range devices.

Advertisment



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.