Motorola Edge 50 Fusion under Rs 17500 on Flipkart_ Best budget smartphone deal

In case you are looking to own a stylish and powerful smartphone that does not cost you fortune, the new Flipkart offer on the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is an offer that you cannot afford to miss. Here is all you need to know about the offer and why this phone is an outstanding one.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Flipkart’s limited-time offer

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion has made its appearance in India with the starting cost of Rs 22,999. Due to the ongoing discount being offered by Flipkart, now you can get this device at an affordable price of Rs 18999 after getting a straight-up discount of Rs4,000. The savings do not end by this, however, IDFC First Bank credit card holders receive an extra Rs 1500 off and HDFC Bank credit card owners earn an extra Rs1000 discount on EMI transactions. And, when you exchange your old smartphone with your new one, you can lower the effective price by much further, possibly to less than Rs17500 thousand rupees.

Offer Type Price (INR) Original Launch Price Rs22,999 Flipkart Deal Price Rs18,999 With IDFC First Bank Credit Card Rs17,499 With HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Rs17,999 With Exchange (up to) Below Rs17500

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Specifications & features

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ pOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, Adreno 710 GPU

RAM & Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB UFS 2.2 storage

Rear Cameras: 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C (OIS) + 13MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 32MP for selfies and video calls

Battery: 5,000mAh with 68W fast charging

Design: Slim, stylish, IP68-rated for dust and water resistance

Operating System: Android 14 (expected)

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: This deal is a game-changer

This limited-time Flipkart deal makes the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion one of the best value-for-money smartphones in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment. With a high-refresh-rate display, a capable Snapdragon processor, a versatile camera setup, and rapid charging, it ticks all the right boxes for everyday users, gamers, and photography lovers alike. The additional bank offers and exchange discounts make this deal even sweeter for budget-conscious buyers.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Act fast before the offer ends

Such offers are not frequent and quickly expire on such a model as the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. Suppose you are considering switching to a new smartphone on a tight budget, then do not miss this Flipkart deal and do get an exceptional Motorola experience at a price that cannot be beaten.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.