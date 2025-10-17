The new iPad Pro might be a case of a product that can be seen as being similar with respect to the exterior but when it comes to the inside it has made a generational advancement and is way ahead of the earlier model. The tablet is also powered by the M5 chip and presents a new period of AI-powered performance, higher graphics, and enhanced connection, which further solidifies the position of the tablet as the most powerful mobile workstation offered by Apple thus far. Read further to know all details about the Apple iPad Pro M5.

Does the iPad Pro M5 Make the M4 instantly obsolete?

Apple iPad Pro M5 offers a gap in performance over the M4 model with up to 3.5 times faster AI processing, a 10-core GPU with inbuilt Neural Accelerators and improved memory bandwidth. These improvements can be translated into the multitasking of data, rendering, and the ability to handle AI-driven workflows, as they represent an apparent advancement. Nevertheless, the M4 iPad Pro is not weak enough to cope with the challenging assignments. Although the M5 establishes a new standard and is the one that professionals who need the latest speed and AI features require, the M4 does not become obsolete at once but becomes a machine that still performs rather well in the Apple lineup. The iPad Pro M4 can be purchased by people as long as it suits their needs and financial capability since it is a strong and able device. Nevertheless, to have the most recent performance, improved AI functions, and future-proofing, the M5 model is preferable. Finally, it will be up to personal needs and their rating of the improvements in the M5 as compared to the M4.

M5 Chip vs M4

The M5 chip is the flagship of Apple that is capable of achieving up to 3.5 times faster AI processing than the M4 chip and an unbelievable 5.6x faster performance than the M1 generation. It is constructed using third generation 3nm architecture with a 10-core GPU which has its own integrated Neural Accelerator making the iPad capable of one-on-one processing of the complex AI workloads and not rely on the cloud.

The 10-core chip of the M5 has four high-performance and six efficiency cores, with 15% faster multithreaded performance and 1.5x improved 3D rendering with ray tracing when compared to the M4 iPad Pro of last year. That translates to easier AI image creation, quicker rendering with Octane X, and even 2.3x faster video upscaling in DaVinci Resolve, so it is a heaven to both creators and professionals.

iPad Pro M5: Memory and storage

Apple did not only replace chips, but even changed the whole memory structure. The 256GB and 512GB models of the M5 iPad Pro now have 12GB RAM (3 times higher than the 8GB RAM on the M4) and the 1TB and 2TB models have the 16GB RAM. Coherent memory bandwidth has reached 150GB/s, which is double the memory bandwidth of the previous generation, and storage read/write has increased two-fold, leading to faster AI processing, application launch, and multitasking.

iPad Pro M5: Display

The iPad Pro 2025 retains its tandem OLED Ultra Retina XDR display but has a better HDR response and sustained brightness. It still hits 1,600 nits in HDR and 1,000 nits at full-screen brightness but Apple claims that the display engine of the M5 is now more energy-efficient and has better pixel control, delivering more consistent colours with heavy workloads. A nano-texture glass finish is also optional, but it is an excellent will-cut glare and is even more appropriate with creative professionals.

Apple iPad Pro M5: N1 and C1X Chips

Apple has made its N1 wireless chip and C1X modem one of the prominent new products of this year. The N1 also supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread with much faster and stable wireless connections. In the case of cellular models, the C1X modem allows mobile data to be 50 percent faster with the consumption of 30 percent less power. They combine this to make this the most connectable iPad that Apple has ever produced.

iPadOS 26: Built to harness the power of M5

With iPadOS 26, the software is introduced to the hardware, its multitasking tools have been redesigned, and applications are better managed. It has a new windowing, a new Files app (in list view), a long-awaited Preview app to edit and mark files. However, the actual highlight is Apple Intelligence - the newest set of AI capabilities of Apple that provide contextual actions, live translation, AI writing proposals and intelligent categorisation in Notes and Reminders.

iPad Pro M5: Accessories

Two significant Apple accessories have been redesigned together with the M5 iPad Pro, and they are Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro. The keyboard has also been made a bit lighter and thinner with a row of function keys and a bigger trackpad, and the Apple Pencil Pro also brings haptic feedback and pressure sensitivity features, which makes drawing and designing even more natural.

The Verdict: Apple iPad Pro M5

Although the M4 iPad Pro brought OLED to the brand, the M5 model is approximately about improving and multiplying that innovation with unrivaled AI power, excellent wireless connection, and a faster memory. It is a major jump in generational technology - one that makes the distinction between a tablet, laptop, and an AI workstation thin.

