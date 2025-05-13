Buying a used iPad in 2025 What to check before handing over your cash

The resale market for Apple devices remains strong, and iPads are no exception. Used iPads are good, and in 2025 they will be a cost-effective option for students, remote workers, and casual users alike. But there’s still a lot to consider or check before you buy; used iPads can have hidden flaws and issues that can only be avoided by scouting them in advance.

How to buy a used iPad - Second-hand, first check

Know which iPad models have resale value

Not all iPads have aged the same. Older models may no longer get software updates or may not even be fast enough to run modern apps. In 2025 these are the most realistic used options you can buy:

• iPad Pro (2020 and later)—Still performs and will get software support for a while.

• iPad Air (4th generation and newer)—You can use newer accessories like Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2 with this model.

• iPad mini (6th generation)—Small but still fast enough for most people.

• Base iPad (9th generation and newer)—Budget iPad that can perform and do basic tasks.

Avoid buying iPads made before 2019 unless you’re buying for light use like reading eBooks or watching videos. Check Apple’s list of iPadOS-supported devices to see if it will get further updates.

What to check before you buy?

A good deal on paper can hide a bad device. Before you pay or check out online, check this:

Battery life: iPads show battery percentage, and you can check battery health too, but it's not as easy to find as it is on iPhones. Here is how you can do that.

iPad vs. iPhone Battery Info

Feature iPad iPhone Battery Percentage Display https://support.apple.com/en-in/guide/ipad/ipadf2ffc34e/ipados Yes (Status Bar) Battery Health Section https://www.tomsguide.com/how-to/how-to-check-your-ipads-battery-health Prominent in Settings Typical Battery Lifespan https://www.zugucase.com/blogs/news/ultimate-guide-to-ipad-battery-health Similar Heavy Use Effects https://www.zugucase.com/blogs/news/ultimate-guide-to-ipad-battery-health Similar

Activation Lock: Go to Settings > General > About. If it’s still linked to someone else’s Apple ID, it’s probably stolen or useless.

Physical damage: Check the screen for dead pixels, cracks, or touch issues. Check the charging port, buttons, and camera for defects.

Warranty or AppleCare: Check coverage using the serial number on Apple’s website. Some newer used devices might still have support.

Storage: Older iPads with 32 GB or less will fill up fast. For most people, 64 GB or more is a safer bet.

Ask for the model number and check it on Apple’s website to verify specs. If possible, factory reset the iPad before you buy it to make sure you’re starting from scratch.

Where to buy safely?

Not all used tech marketplaces are created equal. Where you buy matters:

• Apple Certified Refurbished: Guaranteed by Apple—tested, comes with a 1-year warranty and new battery and shell.

• Trusted retailers: Big box stores like Best Buy, Amazon Renewed, or Back Market will usually give you returns and warranty options.

• Local sellers: Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist can get you great deals, but you should see the device in person. Don’t pay upfront and always meet in a safe location.

• eBay: Be very careful with seller reviews. Read the return policy. Be wary of listings with little detail and suspiciously low prices.

Ultimately, when you buy from a verified seller with a return policy, you have reduced your risk if the iPad isn’t what you were hoping for.

Final Thoughts: iPad déjà vu or déjà nope?

A used iPad can still be a good buy in 2025 if you know what you’re looking for. Buy models that are still supported by Apple, look for damage or account locks, and buy from reputable sources. If you follow a few simple rules, you can save yourself a lot of money and headaches.

