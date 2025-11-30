Apple iPhone 17 pro black friday sale: Buy the iPhone 17 Pro under Rs 80,000

Black Friday deals have already reached India with more discounts than ever before on online and offline retailers but Apple premium iPhone models are getting especially heavy price reductions. The sale will last seven days and it has become one of the greatest attractions as people will be offered a historic chance to buy the iPhone 17 Pro below the price of Rs.80,000, which has never been such a low price of the flagship Pro model of Apple. Now if you really want to buy the iPhone 17 Pro, this is your chance and here’s how you can avail the latest iPhone for under Rs80,000.

Unlocking the iPhone 17 pro under Rs 80,000: How to maximise savings?

iPhone 17 Pro with 256GB is listed at Rs 1,34,900 at Croma. But when several offers are stacked together strategically this price is considerably reduced. When customers buy the device, they will be in a position to receive bank cashback of up to Rs 3,000 and exchange bonus valued at Rs 12,000. The biggest discount is present in terms of device trade-ins, one can swap a relatively new flagship smartphone such as iPhone 15 Pro to be able to lower the final price to around Rs 79,900, achieving the lowest point of under-Rs 80,000 in India ever.

On iPhone 17 Pro Max, which sells at a higher price of Rs 1,49,900, the same discount systems can be used by the users who are interested in the big version. It gets even cheaper with bank cashback, exchange deals and trade-in bonuses, so that the ultimate price of the largest Pro model by Apple is around 94,900, making it a significantly cheaper deal than it has ever been.

Discounts during black friday sale across all Apple iPhones

The Black Friday sale offered by Croma is not confined to the Pro line. The iPhone Air 256GB model that was sold in the market at Rs1,19,900, with the bank cashback amounting to 3,000 (maximum), coupons of up to Rs10,000 and a bonus of Rs12,000 that will be granted upon exchanging an iPhone 15 can be bought at almost Rs54,900. This is an outstanding chance to buyers who want the mid-range performance of Apple at non-flagship prices.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus of the previous generation are also enjoying attractive discounts on their selling platforms such as Amazon, and they offer consumers with options on affordable phones that do not need the latest technology.

Apple iPhone 17 pro black friday sale: What is the last date to buy discounted iPhones?

This Black Friday sale is an attractive offer to the iPhone users who might want to upgrade due low prices and full trade-in programs. The iPhone 17 Pro of less than Rs80,000 is an attempt to democratise the highly advanced technology of Apple and enable professionals and fans to experience the advanced technology at a non-flagship price.

But the time is of the essence, these promotional prices will be available until November 30, 2025. After the sale of the Black Friday is over, the prices will probably go back to the normal retail price. The new Pro models of Apple are on sale at discounted prices, and this is a great opportunity for buyers who have been looking forward to the right time to upgrade their iPhone to purchase their products at such a low price.

