PlayStation Black Friday Sale India 2025-Is the PS5 Price Offer Really Attractive?

PlayStation has announced its Black Friday Sale for the year 2025 across various regions. PlayStation India has also come up with discounts on PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles, Games, PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Portal, and Controllers and Accessories. Right now, Black Friday Sales for 2025 are a big thing and most of the customers are looking for price deductions across categories on their favorite brands. Sony PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles are one of the most sought-after gaming products but is the price reduction really worth spending? Let’s take a look at the Black Friday Sales offer this year vs the Black Friday Sales offer in 2024 from Sony.

PlayStation Black Friday Sales PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition- 2025 vs 2024

This year Sony has launched the Black Friday Sales on its gaming products from November 21, 2025, till December 4, 2025. Right now, PS5 Slim console is available at all the major retailers including Amazon at a price of Rs.49,990 (9% off) and PS5 Digital Edition is available at a price of Rs.43490 (13% off). In the year 2024, PS5 Digital Edition was available at an offer price of Rs.37,490 and PS5 console (Slim) was available at an offer price of Rs.47,490 in Black Friday Sale. So, we can see that prices have increased for the two consoles over a year, but some gamers would still consider this as an attractive offer, as the price trend for console seems to have taken a new course over the years. Till some time back, the prices of consoles used to go down with the new technology taking their place, but now even with the next-gen upcoming console PS6, the prices of the PS5 consoles seem to have been continuously increasing. But right now, this could be the best offer of the year, and if you really want to play some good upcoming games like GTA 6 on your PS5 console, then this is your chance.

Controllers and Accessories Black Friday Discount

Controllers

Apart from saving Rs.5000 on PS5 consoles, Sony has announced various discount offers on controllers and accessories also. Some big discounts have been rolled out on fan-favorite DualSense controllers, making this the ideal moment to grab an extra gamepad. The classic finishes — Black, White, Red, Ice Blue, and Grey Camo — are now available at just ₹4,390 (down from ₹6,390). For those who prefer a flashier look, the premium Metallic Blue, Metallic Red, Chroma Indigo, and Chroma Teal editions are priced at ₹4,849 (previously ₹6,849).

Accessories

PS VR2 : Rs 34,999 (originally Rs 44,999)

: Rs 34,999 (originally Rs 44,999) DualSense Edge Wireless Controller : Rs 15,990 (originally Rs 18,990)

: Rs 15,990 (originally Rs 18,990) PS Portal Remote Player : Rs 16,990 (originally Rs 18,990)

: Rs 16,990 (originally Rs 18,990) Pulse Elite Wireless Headset: Rs 7,990 (originally Rs 12,990)

Rs 7,990 (originally Rs 12,990) Pulse Explore Earbuds : Rs 9,990 (originally Rs 18,990)

: Rs 9,990 (originally Rs 18,990) PS5 Access Controller: Rs 5,700 (originally Rs 7,700)

Black Friday Deals on PS5 Games

Sony has revealed massive discounts on loads of popular games like Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. All deals on games can be accessed on PlayStation Black Friday 2025 | PS5 Black Friday deals | PS Plus Black Friday deals

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Rs.2399 (20% off)

- Rs.2399 (20% off) Borderlands 4- Rs.3,999 (20% off)

Rs.3,999 (20% off) EA Sports FC 26 - Rs. 2,499 (50% off)

- Rs. 2,499 (50% off) Assassins Creed Shadows - Rs.3,359 (40% off)

- Rs.3,359 (40% off) Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - Rs.3,749 (25% off)

- Rs.3,749 (25% off) Grand Theft Auto 5 - Rs. 1,664 (50% off)

- Rs. 1,664 (50% off) Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut : Rs 2,599 (originally Rs 5,199)

: Rs 2,599 (originally Rs 5,199) The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Rs 2,099 (originally Rs 3,199)

Sony PlayStation Black Friday Sale is an excellent opportunity for gamers who are looking for a new console or controllers or accessories. On top of that the Black Friday Sale comes with some great offers on PS5 games and nothing can be better than getting these games at such a low price.

