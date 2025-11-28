AOC brings RGB flair and power reliability to Indian PC builders

AOC has expanded its product footprint in India with the release of four gaming PC cabinets and two power supply units (PSUs). The company’s first entry into India’s components market was announced by Eric Zou, Vice President of AOC, as part of a strategic move into the country’s growing community of DIY gamers and PC builders.

Advertisment

These products are being promoted in India by Piyush Sharma, Founder & Promoter – Divyania and Tiitan, both known for their efforts in bringing global technology brands to Indian consumers.

Cabinet range for value-focused gamers

AOC’s cabinet line-up includes the CG300, CG310, CG500, and CG501. All models are mid-tower enclosures equipped with fixed RGB fans, mesh front panels for airflow, and tempered or acrylic glass side panels for visibility. They support ATX motherboards and include front I/O ports with USB 3.0, audio, and mic input.

Here’s a quick breakdown:

AOC CG300 Fans : 3x 120mm fixed RGB (2 front, 1 rear)

Build : Full mesh front, transparent side panel, steel frame

Expandability : 7 PCI slots, 2x SSD, 2x HDD

MRP : Rs 6,999 | MOP : Rs 4,300

Product Link AOC CG310 Fans : 4x 120mm RGB

Design : Hex-mesh front, acrylic side window

MRP : Rs 7,999 | MOP : Rs 4,900

Product Link AOC CG500 Fans : 3x RGB

Highlights : PSU shroud, up to 305mm GPU length

MRP : Rs 5,999 | MOP : Rs 3,700

Product Link AOC CG501 Fans : 4x RGB

Features : Polygon mesh front, GPU support up to 320mm

MRP : Rs 7,999 | MOP : Rs 4,900

Product Link

Advertisment

These cabinets emphasize airflow and simplicity, offering easy installation without advanced controller hubs or ARGB syncing software—features generally found in higher-end models.

Gold-rated PSUs for efficient builds

Two power supply units, BA500 and BA650, have also been released, both carrying the 80 Plus Gold certification. These non-modular PSUs include a 120mm cooling fan, Active PFC, and standard protections such as OVP, SCP, and UVP.

AOC BA500 Output : 500W MRP : Rs 9,999 | MOP : Rs 4,450 Product Link

AOC BA650 Output : 650W MRP : Rs 11,999 | MOP : Rs 5,200 Product Link



Advertisment

Both models are targeted at entry- to mid-level builders who want better energy efficiency and system protection without breaking the bank.

More than a display brand

The Indian PC market is increasingly receptive to DIY setups, particularly among students, gamers, and content creators. AOC’s decision to bring cabinets and PSUs to this audience reflects a broader ambition to evolve from a monitor-first company into a more complete hardware player.

While many global brands limit their India play to displays and peripherals, AOC’s cabinet and PSU combo marks a more aggressive push into the system-building space. Whether this strategy gains traction will depend on distribution, service network, and long-term component reliability.

Advertisment

With an RGB-forward design language, essential compatibility, and aggressive pricing, AOC’s latest lineup doesn’t chase high-end enthusiasts, it meets everyday users where they build. Led by Eric Zou and promoted by Piyush Sharma, this launch could signal a new chapter in AOC’s Indian market journey, beyond the screen.

More For You

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Black Friday Deal: Rs 24000 off on Flipkart

Best Black Friday deals: How to get an iPhone 16 for under Rs 40000?

Top 10 Black Friday 2025 gaming deals in India you should grab now

Early Black Friday: Best Buy’s Best PC & Laptop Deals