Upcoming phone launches in December_ Vivo X300, Redmi 15C, OnePlus 15R and more

The smartphone market does not have any evidence of a decrease in momentum after November with flagship releases such as the OnePlus 15, Oppo Find X9 Pro, iQOO 15, and Realme GT 8 Pro. December 2025 will be no less exciting, as several flagship and mid-range segments have several highly anticipated launches. Tech enthusiasts who thought about upgrades would be better to wait a little longer because there are plenty of smartphones that are about to launch across the month. Read further to know about the Upcoming phone launches in December.

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro: December 2 Launch

Vivo is also beginning the month with great hype, announcing the Vivo X300 series on December 2. The range includes two flagship models - Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro both of which are designed to have a high rate of performance and photography performance. Both phones are confirmed to operate the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is combined with the Vivo VS1 chip and V3+ imaging chip, which provides a full range of power and visual processing options.

The flagship positioning of this pair is the camera system. It is equipped with an impressive Sony primary lens of 50 megapixels, an ultrawide 50-megapixels Samsung JN1 sensor and a huge 200 megapixels telephoto camera, which puts photography at the center stage. This designation makes X300 series the strong competitors of the photography enthusiasts and content creators who want to use mobile devices with professional-level features of mobile photography.

Redmi 15C: Expected to Arrive at the beginning of December

Reports in the industry claim that Xiaomi is preparing to launch Redmi 15C in India in the first week of December. Xiaomi is also gearing to launch the Redmi 15C in India at the start of December, as the company makes use of the shopping season. The device was also recently made available in China in two versions; a 4G model with the Helio G81-Ultra and a 5G version with the Dimensity 6300 chipset. The two designs have a large 6000mAh battery and 33W charging support, which guarantees all-day functionality and acceptable recharge periods.

An IP64 rating enhances durability by resisting dust and water splashes, which is also a conveniently handy feature that is frequently ignored in cheaper smartphones. The approximate launch price in India is kept at a level of Rs 11,499, which makes Redmi 15C an affordable access point to 5G connectivity and more affordable smartphone specifications among first-time and low-end consumers. In India the anticipated base price is approximately Rs 11,499.

OnePlus 15R: December 17 launch

The OnePlus 15R will be released on December 17, which is a big move in the history of OnePlus fans.The OnePlus 15R is set to become the first phone to release with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset which is a big step in processing power and efficiency. The company has announced the official date of launch and the availability of the colors like Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze, and will be sold as of now only via Amazon India.

The pricing approach is especially competitive, as the Oneplus 15R will be well available at less than Rs 50,000, which means that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 performance can be more affordable to a larger audience, compared to the cost of premiums. OnePlus shall also introduce the Oneplus pad go 2 with the 15R to add to its ecosystem. Such an introduction is a strategic action towards positioning the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 to be the new benchmark of performance in the Indian mid-premium segment. India Pricing will be lower than Rs 50,000.

Realme P4x: December 4 Launch

Realme has affirmed the arrival of Realme P4x on December 4, via Flipkart, and is aimed at the low-end gaming and performance market. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset with a decent gaming and multitasking mid-range performance. The most notable aspect of the product is a 144Hz refresh rate display, which makes scrolling and gaming responsive.

The battery life is taken care of with a giant 7000mAh capacity, and 45W charging capability to recharge fast. Realme is doing aggressive pricing with P4x priced lower than Rs 16,000 and an attractive choice to users that require gaming by assuming flagship-like prices. This violent positioning would interfere with the low-cost segment by providing flagship-caliber display technology and battery life.







Oppo Reno 15C: December Launch In China

Oppo already suggested the Reno 15C when it launched Reno 15 in China, although the majority of information is kept secret. The Reno 15C is already hinted at by Oppo during its recent launch of the Reno 15 series in China, which defines it as a mid-range device with a stylish and camera-focused design. Although the device should be released in China in the month of December 2025, its release in India is yet to be confirmed. There is not much information, yet there are the first signs that Oppo focuses on design oriented users, who are more concerned with the quality of the camera and the design as well as the performance.

Upon its Chinese release, the Reno 15C will presumably be a forerunner of Indian release, as it is usually a few weeks or months behind regional releases. The Indian buyers interested are advised to keep on track with official Oppo announcements to confirm and get information about the timeline.

The month of December has a rare combination of new product releases, end-of-year sales, and holiday specials, which makes this the best month to buy a smartphone. The variety of future releases, whether it be low-end 5G models such as the Redmi 15C, or more performance-intensive models such as the Realme P4x, and the performance leader OnePlus 15R, should provide any buyer with a strong choice of their preferred budget.







Disclaimer:The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.