Buy the OnePlus 13 for only Rs62099 on Amazon: Here’s how!

In case you have been waiting to buy the Oneplus 13, this is the right moment to get it. Amazon has declared a Limited Time Deal so the price of the OnePlus 13 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage) has dropped. And it is even better, as Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders will receive up to Rs1,900 cashback in the form of Amazon Pay Balance, which will make the effective price go down further. Oneplus 13 price drop is for real! Read further to know how you can buy the Buy the OnePlus 13 for only Rs62099 on Amazon.

OnePlus 13: Flagship at a value price

The most recent flagship of the brand is the OnePlus 13, which is built on the basis of the most recent performance and the high-quality design. It has the 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage, which guarantees the blazing-fast launching of apps, multitasking, and gaming. You are technically buying a flagship quality hardware at this discounted price, a chance very few OnePlus fans have had before.

OnePlus 13: Exclusive colour options

Amazon is also selling OnePlus 13 in three beautiful finishes:

Black eclipse - vintage and fashionable.

Midnight Ocean - cool and high quality.

Arctic Dawn - refreshing and minimal.

All the colour options have the same sleek aluminum frame, curved glass construction, and sophisticated construction that has since become synonymous with OnePlus craftsmanship.

OnePlus 13: Here’s is why you must grab this deal

OnePlus 13 has an extraordinary value at Rs.62,099 (effective) with such features as:

The newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset of the highest performance.

An eye-catching LTPO OLED display with adjustable refresh rate to give flawless images.

Triple-camera system with Hasselblad power which guarantees sharp photos and videos.

5,400 mAh battery with rapid charging capability to use all day long.

All these flagship features along with their discount available at the time makes the deal difficult to pass up on.

OnePlus 13: How to avail the offer

To redeem it, go to the OnePlus 13 product page in Amazon India and choose the 12 GB + 256 GB option. Select the colour of your choice, it can be Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean, or Arctic Dawn, and check out. When you use Amazon pay ICICI card, you can receive Rs1,900 cashback in the form of Amazon Pay Balance which only brings the price down even more. There is no need to stress the fact that this is a time-bound offer and you might better hurry up before this offer runs out and you find yourself holding the OnePlus 13 in your hands at an offer that can never be beaten.

One of the best flagship deals that can be found today on Amazon is the OnePlus 13 at Rs62,099 (effective). It will give you a nice experience without causing a strain on your wallet due to its powerful hardware, sleek design, and reliable OnePlus ecosystem.

Assuming that you are waiting to purchase a flagship that offers the right balance between performance and cost - the time to buy Oneplus 13 is now.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.