Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 13: Which one will you pick?

With the latest smartphones, the Realme GT 8 Pro and OnePlus 13, both companies are making aggressive steps in the arena of innovation. The phones are both aimed at performance enthusiasts and mobile photographers, although they are slightly different in the display quality, camera strength, and memory efficiency. Read further to know the differences between Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 13.

Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 13: Price and launch

Realme GT 8 Pro will likely be released on December 7, 2025, priced at approximately Rs59,990, and thus will be a slightly cheaper flagship. In the meantime, the official release of the OnePlus 13 has been on 7 January, 2025, at a cost of Rs 63,999. The difference in prices between the two is quite small, still, it makes the offering of Realme more value-oriented, and the specifications are aggressive, which is directed at competing with the smartphones of higher price ranges.

OnePlus 13 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Display

On the aspect of screen technology, both models provide engagements of visuals but in varying ways. Realme GT 8 Pro uses an AMOLED display but the OnePlus 13 has a more advanced LTPO AMOLED display that is known to be efficient at dynamic refresh rate.

Nonetheless, Realme is the one with the ultra-sharp pixel density of 627 PPI, which exceeds the one of the OnePlus 510 PPI, which guarantees the sharpness and accuracy of pictures and their details. The Realme phone has a slightly greater screen-to-body ratio of 93 to 90.7 in Oneplus making it have a more edge-to-edge viewing experience. Realme also has a taller 20:9, whereas Oneplus has the 19.8:9 layout, which is optimal when viewing the content and using one hand.

Playing visually intensive games such as Genshin Impact, or watching a 4K HDR video on the GT 8 Pro will be a bit more vivid and engaging as it offers a greater level of visual density and a larger screen surface.

Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 13: Memory and storage

Both mobiles have 12GB RAM and multi-task as well as perform flawlessly in high demanding situations. Nevertheless, Realme beats the competition in storage capacity which is 512GB of on-board memory compared to Oneplus with just 256GB.

This extra storage is also beneficial to the power users, content creators, and gamers, as they can save large files, recordings in 4K, or data in AAA mobile games without necessarily using cloud storage.

A mobile videographer would also enjoy the increased storage buffer of Realme over the OnePlus 13, which would have to be synched to a cloud quite often.

Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 13: Camera

The Realme GT 8 Pro has its photography department shone by its 200MP quad back camera which beats the OnePlus 13 camera array of 50MP triple cameras with ease in terms of raw picture output. This high difference enables Realme to take more real photos and retain high detail particularly when zooming or when cropping photos.

Although both phones have triple/ quad configurations that support ultra-wide and telephoto capture, the flagship phone produced by Realme also has a better 50MP front camera than the 32MP front camera found in the OnePlus 13, a definite victory in selfie lovers and content creators who value high-resolution front-facing shots.

The ones who have the GT 8 Pro in their possession can capture the selfie-like images in the studio without having to use post-processing filters extensively, which is a luxury that makes Realme stand out in this competition.

OnePlus 13 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Technical overview

Software and performance wise, the two devices are both operating on Android 15, where they are guaranteed access to the latest customization, privacy, and performance options that Google has to offer. Realme can roll out with its Realme UI overlay and OxygenOS, the skin of Realme, is still being optimized but it is known to be among the lightest and most fluid Android skins.

Both phones are said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipsets, which guarantee strong multitasking and advanced level gaming performance.

Ranging from intense applications such as Adobe Lightroom Mobile to games with high-fps action, both competitors will provide users with even the smoothest frame rate and fastest response time of their apps.

Final Verdict: Which phone to choose?

The dilemma between the Realme GT 8 Pro and Oneplus 13 lies in priorities:

Display and Resolution: Realme has the advantage over pixel density and screen-to-body ratio.

Storage and Camera: With the highest 512GB of internal memory and 200MP rear camera, Realme is the best option for creators.

Software and Refinement: OnePlus is more oriented to those users who like to use minimal software and high-quality integration with OxygenOS.

All in all, the Realme GT 8 Pro turns out to be the more balanced all-rounder that may attract people with budgeted high-end specifications, whereas the OnePlus 13 can be considered a sleek and well-balanced model that will delight those who appreciate coherent branding and the way it operates.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.