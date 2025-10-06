Diwali sale on earbuds: Best picks for gifting at discounts

As Diwali is almost near, it is the time of giving, and what better present than a pair of high quality wireless earbuds! Some of the best earbuds are being sold at flash sale in the 2 km range this year, with massive discounts that make them a great present to give this season. We are going to discuss each model and the reduced prices that make it an offer you can not refuse. Here is a list of best picks for the Diwali sale on earbuds.

POCO Buds X1 TWS Earbuds: Budget-friendly and compact

Diwali Price: Rs1,899 (58% off from Rs3,999)

With excellent sound quality and comfort at a very affordable cost, these earbuds are a great way to tell someone you care about them without breaking the bank. The small size and consistent Wi-Fi allows great mobility in the daily lives of students and commuters.

Buy at Reliance Digital, and others.

Discount: Rs2,100 discounted- just enough to show off without creating a hole in the pocket.







boAt Airdopes 181 Pro TWS Earbuds: Stylish and powerful

Diwali Price: Rs1,149 (77% off from Rs4,990)

BoAt is linked to fashion and rough design. Airdopes 181 Pro has excellent bass and clearer sound and can be an excellent gift to any music lover. Its extended battery life lasts hours of continuous listening throughout traveling or exercises. It is a good option for Diwali sale on earbuds.

Buy at Myntra and more

Discount: Incredible 3841 rebate, making these desired earbuds a steal.

Noise Buds VS104 truly wireless earbuds: Premium features on a budget

Diwali Price: Rs699 (80% off from Rs3,499)

Noise Buds VS104 has better noise cancellation, and heavy bass, plus high user ratings (4.6/5). It is a last-minute but spectacular Diwali present because the delivery is the fastest in the neighbourhood.

Buy on Instamart and more.

Buy Now: Rs2800in discount, and then the high-quality sound is affordable.

Redmi Buds 6 True wireless earbuds: High comfort and balanced sound

Diwali Price: Rs2,799 (usually Rs2,999)

Being known to be comfortable and have a balanced sound profile, Redmi Buds 6 can be of great use to the general listeners as well as those wanting to be provided with clarity, reliability, and easy connectivity with Redmi/ Xiaomi phones. It is a safe and popular option this time of the year, rated as 4.8/5 and is a good option for Diwali sale on earbuds.

Buy on Amazon.in and others delivering free.

Price Reduction: slight, yet consistent Rs200 off.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r truly wireless earbuds: Sleek design and robust audio

Diwali Price: Rs1,552 (48% off from Rs2,999)

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r impress with a sleek design, low latency gaming mode and crystal clear calls, which will appeal to tech-savvy giftees who balance work and play. With a rating of 4.5/5 based on user satisfaction. It is a good option for Diwali sale on earbuds.

Price Reduction: An almost Rs1,447 price cut is offered, and it is a high quality present with an average cost.

Noise Buds X2 Truly wireless earbuds: Elevated sound and durability

Diwali Price: Rs1,399 (69% off from Rs4,499)

These earbuds come with tailored EQs and have an amazing battery life. Noise Buds X2 is known to be comfortable and have a crisp sound but at a lower cost than expensive earbuds. It is a good option for Diwali sale on earbuds.

Price Reduction: Huge Rs3,100 off, and offering great value.

The earbuds in this Diwali sale are provided in a range of options to suit all tastes and budgets, with some ultra-budget-friendly earbuds like the Noise Buds VS104 available, and more luxurious-feeling earbuds like the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r and boAt Airdopes 181 Pro. Free or fast delivery (within 2 km) and the massive price reductions make these earbuds great gifts to surprise your loved ones with the gift of music and connectivity this holiday season. Happy shopping!

