Google Pixel 11 Series may embrace MediaTek modem: Google and Samsung drift apart

Google is in the news, experimenting with a MediaTek modem to use in its next Pixel 11 models. Now this could suggest a possible change in its longstanding reliance on Samsung modems. Google is testing the MediaTek M90 5G modem, which will be used in its next Pixel 11. This is a departure from its recent use of the Samsung-produced Exynos modems in its high-end phones. Assuming, if this is the case, the move might result in better power efficiency, increased network speeds, and connectivity performance of the Pixel 11 lineup. We should be positive as Google is particular about its phones.

Advertisment

To consumers, a faster network speed, higher connection reliability, and extended battery life may be the results of changing to MediaTek modem. Though Samsung modems have continued to improve, the switch at Google indicates a change. However, as is typical with new hardware integrations, there could be initial bugs or connectivity issues but Google has a record of iterating quickly on these issues once out of the gate. Read further to know about the Google Pixel 11 series.

Google Pixel 11 Series: MediaTek M90

The MediaTek M90 modem, to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2025, features peak download rates of up to 12Gbps, support of two 5G SIMs operating simultaneously, with each data connection, and integrated with AI models to manage power usage and device performance. Satellite connectivity is also supported by the modem- another new technology that is of paramount importance in high-end Pixel gadgets to ensure connectivity even in isolated locations. Such upgrades are in line with Google aiming to make Pixel 11 one of its most efficient and powerful flagships so far.

Pixel 11 Series: Why switch from Samsung Exynos?

Previous use of Exynos 5400i modem (powering Pixel 9 and Pixel 10) by Samsung assisted Google in overcoming most of the overheating and performance problems encountered by previous Tensor chipsets. MediaTek, however, asserts that the new M90 modem has an 18 per cent greater average power efficiency, meaning that battery life and thermal performance on the Pixel 11 series will be significantly improved. The change is also part of a larger trend of Google to switch away from Samsung Foundry to TSMC to produce chips, as part of a trend toward greater supplier diversification and enhanced custom silicon performance.

Advertisment

Pixel 11 Series: Tensor G6 and production advances

The Tensor G6 CPU, supposedly named Malibu, will be produced on TSMC building 2nm which is a significant improvement over the 4nm of the Pixel 10. This is the state of the art process coupled with an efficient MediaTek modem, M90, which should assist Google to optimise power consumption, speed and the general user experience. According to early leaks, the Pixel 11 may be one of the largest internal hardware refinements Google has had in years with this new modular system of designing chips.

This change can also indicate the diversification of Google in terms of hardware partnerships that could affect the smartphone market by establishing new standards of flagship efficiency and innovation. Leaked by Mystery Leaks, it featured a new baseband version named a900a and a new bootloader codename spacecraft, after the previous Pixel 10 codename deepspace.Assuming that these leaks turn out to be true, the Pixel 11 line will be the first of its kind to completely abandon the Exynos modem installed by Samsung in its phones and use MediaTek’s modern M90 instead. Together with the mighty Tensor G6 chip on TSMC 2nm node, this approach will provide a flagship smartphone with higher performance, battery life, and next-gen connectivity capabilities- elevating the expectations of the Pixel 11 launching at the end of 2025.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.