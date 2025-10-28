HMD Fusion 2: Change the appearance of your phone with Smart outfits!

HMD is preparing to launch the upcoming HMD Fusion 2, a new generation of its groundbreaking multi-brand smartphone. The Fusion 2 is currently in the process of becoming more flexible, more performance-driven, and more upgraded, providing even its customers with an opportunity to make their device even more customisable and add new features. Read further to know all details about the HMD Fusion 2.

HMD Fusion 2 innovative design: Smart Outfits Gen 2

The Smart Outfits Gen 2 is one of the very features of the HMD Fusion 2. They are snap-on modules, which can be installed through six smart pins (Pogo Pin 2.0), which enables users to change the appearance and the capabilities of their phone.

Examples of new Smart Outfits include:

Casual Outfit: Includes a kickstand to watch TV on hands-free or do a video call.

Wireless Charging Outfit: Fast wireless charging.

Rugged Outfit: Offers additional coverage to outdoor activities.

Gaming Outfit: Includes specialized game controllers to give it a console-like feeling.

Camera Grip Outfit: Gives better grip and stability in taking pictures.

Flashy Outfit: Adds additional lights to be used during selfies and vlogging.

Speaker Outfit: Enhances the sounds of the phone using the inbuilt speakers.

QR and Barcode Outfit: Scans codes fast, ideal when making payments or tracking inventory.

Smart Projector Outfit: Displays presentation and media on any wall.

These are not cross-compatible with the HMD Fusion of the first generation.

HMD Fusion 2: Display and build

The Fusion 2 will have a 6.58-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and super smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It is a giant improvement over the last model with clearer colours, quicker animation sequences and overall a better experience to gamers and binge-watchers alike.

The phone will also come with other premium touches.

Other high-end features that will be included in the phone are:

Dust and splash resistant IP65.

Stereo sound Dual speakers.

3.5mm headphone jack to allow flexibility in audio.

Bluetooth 5.3 to have excellent wireless connectivity.

HMD Fusion 2: Performance and core specs

The HMD Fusion 2 is powered by a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor under the hood. This is supposed to offer hassle-free multitasking and gaming, and effective battery consumption.

Camera setup:

108MP primary sensor with OIS in order to capture sharp and steady images.

8 MP ultra-wide lens to take up panorama and group photos.

This phone is perfect for those users who desire to upgrade their phone at various times as their needs vary without necessarily having to purchase an entirely new phone.





What makes the HMD Fusion 2 different?

HMD Fusion 2 is a smartphone that is recommended to the person who likes to personalise or upgrade his phone in various circumstances. Provided that you prefer having choices, i.e. the ability to put on a kickstand to take a video-call, to enhance sound with speaker modules or to switch to a rough shell to go outside; this device can address these requirements with its Smart Outfits Gen 2 upgrades and modular structure. The HMD Fusion 2 is also flexible with a broad range of snap-on accessories such as physical controllers for gamers, camera accessories such as a webcam, or business tools such as a barcode scanner. It also has premium features such as a bright and smooth 120Hz OLED display, a strong processor (Snapdragon 6s Gen 4) and a dual-camera system that is flexible, two stereo speakers and prolonged battery life. Fusion 2 could be one of the most customisable smartphones of the year, but older outfits used in the original Fusion are incompatible with the new device, so it should be the best choice of buyers that need a completely new phone or are willing to completely upgrade their system.

