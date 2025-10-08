HMD Pulse 2 Pro: Leaked design and specifications

HMD Pulse 2 Pro is emerging as a potential contender of an affordable smartphone that should attract buyers to strike a balance between the trends in design and the stability of the phone performance. The customers are also excited by the fact that there have been leaks of the phone now, and they are interested in what they will expect. It comes with a clean design in beautiful colours and has the up-to-date Android 15 to give a pleasant software experience. The phone is based on a Unisoc T615 chipset and provides a flexible RAM and storage configuration to meet the requirements of a wide range of users. Altogether, the HMD Pulse 2 Pro is a good offer to budget buyers that does not overload them with technical terminology. Read further to know about the leaked design and specifications of the HMD Pulse 2 Pro.

HMD Pulse 2 Pro: Leaked design

HMD Pulse 2 Pro is a new entrant that is gaining hype as a forthcoming low-end smartphone that is set to be released in the near future. One of the leaks that have leaked on the internet depict the device in a bold purple colourway. The leaked render and key specifications of the HMD Pulse 2 Pro were shared by tipster @smashx_60 on X (formerly Twitter). It is also being reported that the phone has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolutions and a 120Hz smooth refresh rate, which is a good size-visual performance ratio. It features slightly curved edges and an elevated camera bump which covers the upper part of the back panel, similar to the iPhone 17 Pro series of the iPhone 17 Pro Plateau Design. The frame is reportedly made of plastic which makes it easier to mend.

HMD Pulse 2 Pro: Expected specifications and features

The HMD Pulse 2 Pro under the hood is supposed to work on the Unisoc T615 chipset with either a 6GB or 8GB RAM and a 128GB or 256GB internal drive. The phone will come out of the box with Android 15 and is expected to deliver current software improvements and features. In the case of photography, it is claimed to have a dual rear camera finish which includes a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation and a 2MP depth sensor. This is beautifully matched with the front camera that has a 50MP sensor to take crisp selfies and video calls. Capping its features, it has a powerful 5,000mAh battery, 20W wired fast charging, IP54 dust and splash resistance, two stereo speakers, NFC, a fingerprint sensor on its side, and a custom programmable button.

HMD Pulse 2 Pro: Price and availability

The HMD Pulse 2 Pro will cost between Rs. 17,990 and 128GB RAM and 6GB storage unit. This will most probably be in colour choices of Glacier Green, Midnight Black and twilight purple. Although the official date of the release is not known yet, the gadget is expected to be released soon in India as the new product that will replace the HMD Pulse Pro which was released earlier this year.

The HMD Pulse 2 Pro offers a powerful contender in the affordable to middle-end marketplace with its combination of a sharp 120Hz display, a powerful Unisoc processor, a big battery, and high-quality camera features. The phone design and specifications indicate that the phone will be competing well with the peers with some unique touches such as the huge front camera and the IP54 rating which will provide value in daily usage.

