iQOO 15 5G: Launch, price and all details

The iQOO 15 5G will be released in India on November 26, 2025, and will offer the performance of a flagship and a high-end user experience. The iQOO 15 5G is likely to be the cheapest upcoming iQOO phone in its category with its strong Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and this makes the device ideal to customers who want latest iQOO 15 5G phone but are not willing to spend too much. Read further to know the price and all details of the iQOO 15.

iQOO 15 5G: Price and pre-order benefits

According to leaked reports, the iQOO 15 5G will have a base price of approximately Rs 60, 000, though the official price should be approximately Rs 65,000, on the base storage version, and iQOO is also releasing pre-order special offers, such as a limited time Priority Pass. Buyers will be able to get a refundable device price of Rs1,000 to win a free iQOO TWS 1e, and a 12-month extended warranty.

What to expect from the iQOO 15 5G?

It is also being rumoured that iQOO 15 5G will have a big screen of 6.85-inch Samsung M14 OLED with a resolution of 2K, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a peak brightness of up to 6,000 nits, guaranteeing vivid colours and adequate processing speed. It will come with a 50MP Sony IMX921 VCS with a main sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, so it will be a formidable competitor to photography enthusiasts.

The iQOO 15 5G with its flagship performance, high-end camera, and reasonable price will appeal to a large number of customers. The iQOO 15 5G is a powerful device with an attractive design that will suit any gamer, content creator, or any person, just in need of a solid phone that will not break the bank.

