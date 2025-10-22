iQOO 15 launch: iQOO 15 is here with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset

The latest flagship smartphone, iQOO 15, has been launched in China, and it is expected to become the breakthrough in the high-end market. It is one of the first several in the world to be powered by Qualcomm latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, making mobile performance and efficiency standards. It comes with a display with great brightness and flow that would be suitable for both everyday life and gaming. Read further to know more about the iQOO 15 launch.

iQOO 15: Battery with balanced charging speeds

The iQOO 15 is equipped with a large battery (7,000mAh silicon-carbon), and that is why it can be used for a long time without having to recharge it very often. It is compatible with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging and is, therefore, fast and convenient to charge. Other functions such as smart bypass and reverse charging also make it multi-layered to charge other gadgets.

iQOO 15: Advanced cooling and premium build

The iQOO 15 is also characterised by heat management: the phone will have a 14,000mm2 vapor chamber with 2 layers of high-thermal-conductivity graphite to provide consistent heat transfer when gaming and under heavy load. This effectiveness in cooling makes the device comfortable to hold and ensures optimum performance. The smartphone also has high durability qualification with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistant rating.

iQOO 15: Pro-Level camera system

The triple rear camera of the iQOO 15 (50MP Sony IMX921 with optical image stabilization or OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide) will be valued by photography enthusiasts who are interested in the multi-faceted and high-quality camera functionality. The 32MP selfie camera fulfills a balanced imaging experience with video calls and crystalline selfies.

iQOO 15: Next-Level software experience

The iQOO 15 is powered by an originOS 6 which is based on Android 16, becoming the first iQOO phone to be powered by this new software experience as opposed to the traditional Funtouch OS. OriginOS 6 is designed with a new look, it is more usable and better in performance with a user interface that is fast and smooth to use complemented with the hardware that is powerful.

Looking ahead to the global and Indian markets

The iQOO 15 will soon be released in India after its appearance in China. It also offers a diverse selection of users with 12GB and 16GB RAM and various storage options up to 1TB with flagship power at competitive prices. The integration of the phone with the innovative hardware and considerate software is a competitive advantage that the phone has in its pursuit of the competitive premium smartphone market.

To sum up, the iQOO 15 is not only a performance powerhouse that delivers raw performance but also a complete flagship experience where power, display quality, battery life, and camera capabilities are also balanced, which is an attractive offer to power users, gamers, and content creators alike.

