iQOO 15 sets new gaming standards with self-developed Q3 Chipset

Think of a Smartphone that does not simply follow your passion in gaming- It unlocks it. Would you not prefer to play at the frame rates of a console and graphics rivaling those of a graphics card, and with lighting effects so impressive that you can scarcely believe you are playing on the palm of your hand? iQOO 15 will soon fulfill that fantasy of mobile gamers thanks to its groundbreaking Q3 chipset. With mobile gaming entering a new dimension, the days of lag and low-res graphics are behind you now, so get prepared to forget about lag and enter a place where every game can be played, every battle can be cinematic and every thrill is endless. The future of gaming is here. Read further to know all about the iQOO 15 Q3 chipset.

iQOO 15: Launch and design

iQOO 15 will be released in China on October 20, and the company is already making news with its Legend Edition design, unique colors with a hint of BMW, and a sophisticated touch of hardware specifics. The true breakthrough though is the introduction of the natively created chipset, the Q3 chipset which is a graphics oriented mobile processor designed to provide the highest level of gaming performance.

iQOO 15 Q3 Chipset: Smartphone GPU for gamers

In official iQIO announcements, Q3 chip is launched as the first smart phone company to have its own developed gaming chip in the world. This chipset is designed to operate with the main processor and uses the QNSS Super Rendering Engine to produce a console-like experience and up to 2K resolution, at 144fps in titles/games where available, and incorporates real-time ray tracing to give the mobile screens ultra-realistic lighting and reflections. iQOO claims that the chipset will support 2K resolution, a top of 144fps in compatible titles/games, and also introduces real-time ray tracing effects allowing incredibly realistic lighting and reflections on mobile screens.

iQOO 15: Performance leap

CrossFire: Gunfight King iQOO 15 achieved an impressive average of 143.76fps, and the frame rate drop was minimal (variance of 1.54) and the temperatures remained steady (43.6degC) following an hour of play. The company says that the Q3 chip increases the performance of the device by 60, power consumption by 40, memory optimization by half, and AI compute capabilities by an unbelievable 400 percent compared to previous generations.

iQOO 15: Advanced gaming visuals

One of the best tell-tales is the QNSS Super Rendering Engine, a graphics acceleration engine that drives complete-scene ray tracing, which has not been encountered on smartphones. The technology implies that games will be capable of providing superior light and reflection effects on whole landscapes and therefore the visuals will be more immersive and realistic to the gamer.

The iQOO 15 Legend Edition features a sleek design, charging a whopping 100W, and a statement-level branding, which presumably should merge form and content. The Q3 chip places iQOO in the lead of the mobile gaming technology, in that it provides features such as smooth ultra-high frame rates and console-quality graphics, which previously had not been accessible to handheld devices.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.