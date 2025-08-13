iQOO 15 launch: Specifications, expected price, and what to expect

As the new flagship smartphone in the line of Vivo performance-oriented sub-brand iQOO, the smartphone is going to hit the headlines being formally announced with the teaser campaign already launched on Weibo to prepare the audience to the official launch of the smartphone in China, which is likely to take place in September or October 2025. Following the success of last year's iQOO 13, its successor is being marketed as a gaming console and all-round performer with some flagship enhancements. Next to the standard model, iQOO will also present iQOO 15 Pro which is also expected to release first in China and then move on to India at some future date. Read further to know the specifications, expected price, and what to expect from the iQOO 15.

iQOO 15: Processor

Advertisment

The iQOO 15 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, which is yet to be announced by Qualcomm and should achieve a significant increase in speed and graphic capabilities as compared to the processors of the previous year. It is said to come with a big 6.85-inch 2K resolution display and will have provisions to an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor or use it to provide smooth security. Battery endurance will be a highlight, as iQOO is reportedly moving to a 7,000mAh battery—the largest yet in the brand's mainstream flagships, aiming to satisfy power users and gamers looking for extended usage between charges.

iQOO 15: Camera

The camera specifications are yet to be formal but going by the configuration of its predecessor, a triple 50MP rear camera system and 32MP selfie camera, it is possible to see the iQOO 15 keep its camera-related capabilities intact, if not, with improved video-related performance. It is also tipped that the phone will have the same IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance rating and hence a highly durable phone which you can use daily and outdoors.

iQOO 15: Launch

To give a reality check, the iQOO 13 was released in China in October of 2024 and two months later in India with a starting price of Rs. 54,999 on the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant. The iQOO 15 is supposed to have a similar price range, though specific prices will be disclosed at the announcement.

Teasers, contests promotions, and formal announcements by product managers and collaborators of the brand mean that iQOO is launching the iQOO 15 with potential of business requirements, the product should have everything today to satisfy gamer and tech-savvy customers who require the absolute fastest phone, the greatest battery life and the most advanced functions.

iQOO 15: Specifications (Expected)

Feature iQOO 15 (Expected) iQOO 13 (Predecessor) Display 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED (ultrasonic FP) 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED, 144Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM / Storage Up to 16GB / 256GB, 512GB (TBC) Up to 16GB / 512GB Rear Cameras Triple camera setup (details TBC) 50MP main + 50MP + 50MP Front Camera 32MP (expected) 32MP Battery 7,000mAh (expected) 6,000mAh, 120W fast charging Charging Fast charging (TBC) 120W wired fast charging OS Android 15 (expected) Android 14 Durability IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance IP68/IP69 Other Features Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint Optical in-display fingerprint Launch Date (China) Sept/Oct 2025 (expected) October 2024 India Launch To be announced December 2024 Expected Price (India) Around Rs 55,000+ (TBC) Rs 54,999 (base)

The iQOO 15 is causing excitement that the brand will challenge the boundaries of battery and performance as well as flagship smartphone benchmarks, which shows iQOO remains one of the most thrilling options among gaming and tech fans in 2025.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.