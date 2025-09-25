iQOO 15 unveiled with top notch display and gaming power: All details for gamers

During an e-sports performance technology communication event in China, the iQOO has officially announced various exciting features of its new flagship smartphone, which is the iQOO 15. The release was centered on stunning display technology improvements, a state-of-the-art self-designed gaming chip, and overall performance upgrades that will designate the device as a super performance flagship in 2025. Read further to know all details about the iQOO 15 and the benefits of the iQOO smartphone for gamers.

iQOO 15: Display and visual technology

The iQOO 15 has a 6.85-inch 2K Samsung "Everest" AMOLED with the world's first use of M14 luminescent material and 2K LED OLED technology. This performance has a wonderful response of 98.1 percent first-frame brightness ratio and 40 percent improvement in luminous efficiency in contrast to the conventional panels. It is capable of supporting 1000 nits of peak manual brightness, and has an advanced 1 nit eye-protection soft light mode, called it "Eye Protection 2.0."

The 508 PPI resolution and Dolby certification in the screen assure excellent visuals to be viewed on a daily basis and as a multimedia device. To gamers the display has a 144Hz refresh rate with an industry leading instantaneous touch sampling rate of 3200Hz with ultra-responsive touch inputs and smooth graphics.

iQOO 15: Self-developed Q3 gaming chip

One of the smartphone’s highlights in the field of innovation is the introduction of the home-grown Q3 gaming chip that iQOO says marks the introduction of the mobile graphics cards era. The Q3 chipset is the first single chip display in the industry ever to incorporate the functions of super-resolution, super-frame and ray tracing, hitherto a preserve of high-end PC and console gaming.

The Q3 chip, which is based on the ultra-low power process of TSMC, provides performance improvements such as 60 percent improvement in overall gaming performance, 40 percent improvement in energy efficiency, 50 percent improvement in cache, and 400 percent increase in AI. All these advantages put mobile gaming at a higher level and also help in controlling the use of power.

Benefits for gamers

The iQOO Q3 gaming chip is a home innovation, which ushers in the era of mobile graphics card.

It is the first single chip display processor in the industry to provide high-end gaming: super-resolution, super-frame, and ray tracing, normally found in the PC and console high-end gaming.

The chip based on the ultra-low consumption process by TSMC provides:

60% increase in general gaming performance. By 40 percent, energy efficiency will be enhanced. Fifty percent of increase in cache capacity. 400% surge in AI processing power

The energy-efficient system of the chip guarantees a long duration of gaming without battery waste.

Ray tracing gives gamers a smoother, more realistic graphics, sharper visuals with super-resolution and higher frame rates, which are possible through super-frame technology.

Improved AI will improve in-game effects and rendering, which makes the game more immersive.

The enhanced cache enables less lag and faster processing, which leads to a better gameplay experience and faster loading time.

All in all, the Q3 chip makes mobile gaming up to almost console standards and simultaneously consumes less power, making it the best to have long gaming hours on the go.

iQOO 15: Gaming performance and expansive ecosystem

The iQOO 15 will have the QNSS super rendering engine, which is stated to be the first open-world mobile game engine that has been fully developed in the industry with ray tracing capabilities. Certain performance metrics that iQOO shares are the capability of the phone to support titles such as Naraka: Bladepoint at PC-level super-resolution, and 2K resolution on sustained 144FPS in CrossFire: Gun King.

Besides, iQOO will develop a strong gaming ecosystem and already reported its support of super-resolution and interpolation technologies in more than 180 games, and established close partnerships with seven large titles to create better gaming experiences.

iQOO 15: Launch details

In addition to its fundamental display and gaming innovations, the iQOO 15 will also have a periscope telephoto lens that allows the phone to capture diverse photos, wireless charging, and a newly designed motor configuration that will further enhance haptic feedback. The device is powered by an Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and it gives a polished software experience at launch.

iQOO will not only release the iQOO 15 in October 2025, but also other markets, including India, would most likely have the phone soon. This "super performance flagship" that strives to revolutionise mobile gaming and display standards is expected to perform well.

It is also obvious that the iQOO 15 is aimed at high standards users who expect the best visual effects, gaming performance, and flagship perfection in a single device.



