iQOO 15 Mini: Compact smartphone with a 7000mAh battery

A new leak has caused a buzz among tech enthusiasts iQOO may soon introduce the iQOO 15 Mini, an ultra-compact flagship with a huge 7,000mAh battery under its upcoming iQOO 15. In my opinion, the phone is unique; it is hard to find a mini phone that promises flagship-like performance, outstanding gaming, and multiple days battery life that fits into a pocket. This launch will disrupt the supremacy of the large flagships and address increasing needs of compact flagship smartphones in India and across the world. With the hype around the OnePlus 13T (13s in India), other companies such as OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi are rapidly headed toward launching their own compact flagships.

iQOO 15 Mini: Expected specifications

Advertisment

The iQOO 15 Mini will carry a truly enormous 7,000mAh battery, much larger than industry expectations of small-size phones, and so the best-performing phone in the 7000mAh battery phones market. The phone will presumably have a flat screen, and operate on the next Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, which is known to be the fastest chip and capable of playing games. Although the bezels may not be as thin as those of competition flagships, the focus is on the need to provide impressive gaming speed in a small package. It is also expected to charge up to 100W at a fast pace and this makes it a good all-rounder to users who are always on the go.

Specification Details Display 6.3-inch AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC RAM 12GB / 16GB Storage 256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.0) Rear Camera 50MP triple camera setup Front Camera 32MP Battery Capacity 7,000mAh Fast Charging 100W wired Operating System Android 16, OriginOS Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C 3.2, GPS Fingerprint Sensor Ultrasonic, in-display Expected Launch 2026 (India) Colours Black, Blue, Grey







iQOO 15 Mini: Innovative hardware in a petite format

The fact that it combines a mini flagship shape with a battery able to comfortably last two days or even more is what makes this phone one of a kind as few brands have dared to make such a claim. The compact flagships do not sacrifice the endurance at the cost of size as much as the iQOO 15 Mini dares to do. Combined with a probably high-refresh-rate screen and the highest-end RAM and storage, this device is poised to be the ultimate handheld on heavy users who do not mind smaller phones at the expense of power or life time.

Advertisment

The iQOO 15 Mini will presumably be released together with the iQOO 15 Ultra in the next year, but the regular iQOO 15 will be released probably earlier. The release has created a surge in search volume around iQOO 15 Mini India price, OnePlus 15T competition, and a compact gaming phone, as it competes with the also rumoured OnePlus 15T that will also have a huge battery. Such change is an indication of a new dawn in which the border between battery life and compact flagship performance are finally blurred.

Future outlook

The impending launch of the iQOO 15 Mini marks a turning point for mini flagships globally. I believe such a device, with the best hardware, huge battery, and convenient size, is the dream of any power user who adores a small phone. As competitors such as the OnePlus 15T are also in the line, this will only help users seek a true flagship experience in a smaller, smarter package.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.