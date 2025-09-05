iQOO 15 5G: What to expect from the iQOO latest phone?

The future iQOO 15 5G is already proving to be a superb flagship capable of attracting the attention of many within a very short time, thanks to its impressive specs and new features. I think this phone is going to impress tech enthusiasts with a combination of performance, display, and battery life. Without going into specifics, it is apparent that this is a launch to look forward to, particularly when the company bypassed the iQOO 14 brand name due to cultural concerns and hopes to create a splash at the beginning of next month. Users may be interested in reading about the latest tech, so they will want to read this.

What’s new in iQOO 15 5G?

These leaks indicate that it has a 2K Samsung AMOLED screen that measures 6.8 inches in size and uses the powerful and fast Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset to provide users with a smooth and fast experience even when engaging in intense gaming or multitasking. Its phone has luxury memory capacity with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The device has a large 7000mAh battery and fast charging 100W, which will provide long usage and fast recharge. The camera configuration is also encouraging, with a big 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, and an ultrawide camera to do all-round photography. Other features such as ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, two speakers, and a superior haptic motor are also added as additional perks.

iQOO 15 5G: Specifications

Feature Specification Display 6.8-inch 2K Samsung AMOLED, high refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 1TB Battery 7000mAh with 100W fast charging Rear Cameras 50MP main sensor, 50MP periscope telephoto, Ultrawide lens Security Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner Audio Dual speakers Other Features Enhanced haptic motor

iQOO 15 5G: Leaks

iQOO 15 features a 6.8-inch 2K Samsung AMOLED screen that provides high-quality and bright images.

Run on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, which promises to be a blazing-fast performance with increased power efficiency.

Up to 16GB main memory and up to 1TB internal memory to multitask and have a large amount of space.

Has an enormous 7,000mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging and is rumored to support all-day wireless charging.

The camera features three 50MP sensors: a large primary sensor, a 3x optical zoom periscope telephoto lens with a telephoto, and an ultra-wide lens - the perfect all-purpose camera.

It has an ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers and a more powerful haptic vibration motor to experience the moment.

Should have IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance, which will add to its premium design.

iQOO 15 5G: Expected launch and price

According to the previous launch patterns of iQOO, iQOO 15 5G is expected to enter the Indian market by the end of the current year with an estimated price of around Rs60000. In addition, the firm can also launch iQOO 15 Mini and iQOO 15 Ultra next year as the extension of the flagship line.

The iQOO 15 5G will bring together the power, style, and stamina to users who desire a flagship experience and represents one of the most anticipated smartphone releases in the near future.



